Google Wins Immunity Under This Section From Being Framed For Animal Cruelty: Report

Marijuana CBD vs. Hemp CBD: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol (or “CBD” for short) has gained immense popularity on the market in the U.S. and beyond over the last several years. CBD is just one of the many naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is typically associated with causing a “high” in its users, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means the compound does not typically cause a high or euphoric effect in the user when consumed.
Weed: It's Illegal, So It Must Be Dangerous - Right?
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. “Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse”. – U.S. Controlled Substances Act. “The Nixon campaign in 1968, and the Nixon White...
What Is Skunk Cannabis? How Do You Consume It?
This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. When it comes to cannabis, there are a seemingly endless number of strains to choose from. But if you’re looking for something that will make your eyes water and leave you coughing for hours, skunk varieties are known for their high THC content, which can produce some serious psychoactive effects. So let’s take a closer look at what skunk cannabis is all about and provide some tips on enjoying it safely and responsibly.
TRACON Seeks FDA Nod For Initial-Stage Tissue Cancer Study
TRACON Pharmaceuticals TCON has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study of YH001 in combination with envafolimab and doxorubicin for the treatment of sarcoma patients, including patients who have not received prior therapy.
