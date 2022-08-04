Read on www.wbiw.com
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: Check out Southern Indiana’s Sweets and Treats Trail
I googled the term “trail tourism” without expecting the results to be quite this literal. As it turns out, trail tourism is quite the widespread concept, and has been for a while. But in retrospect, the ubiquity makes perfect sense. Ten Examples That Show Trail Tourism Works, by...
The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
wbiw.com
Odon VFW 9627 and Auxiliary to host 7th Annual Cancer Ride
ODON – Odon VFW Post 9627 and Auxiliary will hold their 7th Annual Cancer Ride on September 17, 2022. Registration will run from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., followed by the pre-ride informational meeting. The ride will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm and will begin and...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
This City in Indiana Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
Thrillist, an online media website that covers travel, food, and entertainment, has released their Coolest Small Cities in the United States list for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on quality of life, affordability, and urban amenities.
wbiw.com
2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest winners announced
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture announced the winners of the 2022 Indiana Agriculture photo contest. The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis. “Each year toward the end of June, I eagerly...
wbiw.com
Deadline approaching for Hoosier Uplands AHEC Scholars fellowship program
INDIANA – Hoosier Uplands AHEC Scholars is a two-year fellowship program for students studying a health professional who have an interest in serving in underserved or rural areas. Eligible students must be in their final 2 years of their degree program (Associate’s-Doctoral) and will receive a $1,500 stipend throughout...
Large employers express opposition after Indiana approves abortion ban
Leaders from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturing company Cummins said they opposed Indiana's abortion ban.
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
614now.com
Our favorite small towns for a cozy Ohio getaway
Who says a getaway has to be complicated? Sometimes all you need in a vacation is an escape to the simple, quaint life in a storybook-esque small town. Assimilating into each village’s traditions and everyday life is an experience in itself to get lost in. Here, we’ve compiled five of the most charming villages and towns in Ohio for a long weekend.
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
wbiw.com
Distinguished leaders awarded state’s highest agricultural honor
INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday at the Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now...
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces top 10 and 2022 winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thirty-nine high schools bands competed Friday to be in the Sweet 16 competition at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, judges crowned Kokomo High School “Indiana’s Best Band”, and took home the first-place trophy. “This year marks the 75th Indiana...
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.
When it comes to cool and interesting towns, there are a few places in Ohio that come to mind. None however are as unique and unassuming as Yellow Springs. Named as one of the coolest small towns in America by the Matador Network, Yellow Springs is filled with art galleries, music shops, historic mills, and even a state park making it a terrific destination for your next day trip. Keep reading to learn more.
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Jack’s looking back in history tour of Nashville concludes
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part four of an interview with Jackson Woods by Dick Reed in 1974. This interview first appeared in the Brown County Democrat on Wednesday, July 10, 1974. This is the final installment of this series. A surprising thing brought out by Jack Woods during...
wbiw.com
Mills Pool closes for the season; Griffy Lake Nature Preserve is celebrated, and 17th Street reopens to two-way traffic
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.
