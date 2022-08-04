(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota regulators are set to make a final decision on how the costs for the February 2021 storms will be allocated. Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is wrapping up an investigation into the 660-million dollars in gas bills that stemmed from the storms. The Public Utuility Commission heard arguments yesterday on what costs should be allowed, with State Attorney General Keith Ellison asserting the utility companies mishandled the gas cost crisis, and companies saying the pricing crisis caused by the storm increased the rates significantly.

