Northern Minnesota pipeline work breaches aquifer
(St. Paul, MN) -- Work on a northern Minnesota pipeline is responsible for breaching an aquifer. Environmentalists say construction of Enbridge Energy's Line Three oil pipeline across Minnesota has cause ground water to bubble from a rupture that was supposed to have been fixed. Advocates and tribal members gathered Thursday...
Minnesota Public Utility Commission nearing final decision regarding $660-million dollar gas billl
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota regulators are set to make a final decision on how the costs for the February 2021 storms will be allocated. Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is wrapping up an investigation into the 660-million dollars in gas bills that stemmed from the storms. The Public Utuility Commission heard arguments yesterday on what costs should be allowed, with State Attorney General Keith Ellison asserting the utility companies mishandled the gas cost crisis, and companies saying the pricing crisis caused by the storm increased the rates significantly.
