North Washington, PA

Robert J. Bookwalter

Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland, died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born Oct. 24, 1937 in Miola, PA., he was the son of the late John D. & Helen V. McCleary Bookwalter. Robert was a graduate of Cranberry High...
OIL CITY, PA
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr.

Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Oil City on January 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr. and Vera Fellner. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School. Ray worked many years as...
FRANKLIN, PA
Cathy M. Mabus

Cathy M. Mabus, 67, of 352 Petroleum Center Rd., Oil City, PA, passed away at 7:15 A.M. Wed. Aug., 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health. She was born in Oil City , PA on Jan. 10, 1955 to the late William...
OIL CITY, PA
Helen M. Anderson

Helen M. Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley – Beaver, surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 19, 1927 in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Margaret (Mylin) Clark. Helen was...
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, PA
Robert Caleb Sutton

Robert Caleb Sutton, 77, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born in Franklin on March 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert Custer and Evelyn Mae (Gealy) Sutton, who both preceded him in death. After graduating from Franklin High School,...
FRANKLIN, PA
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams

Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, August2, 2022 at Sugar Creek Rest Home in Worthington. She was born on November 1, 1946 in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and the daughter of the late Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison.
OAK RIDGE, PA
Judy A. Flinchbaugh

Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Born September 7, 1949 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Clair M. and Grace M. Hockman Moon. Judy attended Cranberry High School. She worked...
VENUS, PA
Marian L. Foster

Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 5, 2022. Born on July 21, 1926, in Tionesta, she was a daughter of the late Harry Leroy and Mini Dean Zuck. In her early years, Marian was a Salvation Soldier with the Salvation...
OIL CITY, PA
James E. Patton

James E. Patton, 79, of Franklin, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1942 in Franklin, a son of Ivan and Pauline Pryor Patton. He married Beverly Firster Anderson September 29, 1984. Jim was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. He...
FRANKLIN, PA
Kaleb Beichner Wins Franklin’s ‘Taste of Talent’ Competition

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Kaleb Beichner of Shippenville took the champion’s crown in Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition on Sunday at Bandstand Park. (PHOTO ABOVE: Winner Kaleb Beichner. Photos by Gavin Fish.) Beichner claimed the 7-week long competition’s $1,000 grand prize, while the three runners...
FRANKLIN, PA
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash

People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
STONEBORO, PA
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week:

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Boo – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Boo is a young male Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Boo recently came to the center...
FRANKLIN, PA
State Police Arrest Wanted Area Man in Oil Creek Township After Foot Chase

OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police arrested a wanted Titusville man in Oil Creek Township early Saturday morning after a brief foot chase. According to Corry-based State Police, around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, a patrol unit was on State Route 8 and followed a vehicle heading east on Thompson Run Road. The vehicle was traveling at a fast rate of speed and turned onto Finney Road. As the patrol unit caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle drove off the roadway into grass and came to a stop. The operator of the vehicle got out and fled on foot at a location near Warner Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.
TITUSVILLE, PA
Elderly Man Seriously Injured After ATV Is Struck By SUV

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured when the ATV he was riding was struck by an SUV in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Friday by Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened on July 28 around 2:21 p.m. when John B. Best, 82, of Franklin, failed to yield while attempting to cross Bredinsburg Road.
FRANKLIN, PA
Area Firefighters Called to Fire at Smuckers Plant

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from four area companies were called to a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant in New Bethlehem on Friday evening. A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, August 5, for a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant located on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
BREAKING NEWS: State Route 338 Closed Due to ‘Police Activity’

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Route 338 near Knox Borough has reopened following “police activity” on Monday morning. According to 511pa.com, there was “police activity” on PA 338 in both directions between Tippecanoe Road, Twin Church Road, and Huston Avenue. All lanes were closed from around 5:45 a.m. until approximately 10:55 a.m.
KNOX, PA
SPONSORED: Featured Jobs of the Week at All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Stack lumber anywhere between 12’- 16’ to customers specifications with a partner. Quality control and clip plywood 8’ 12’ to customers specs, with a partner. Using an air nailer, compound miter saw, table...
FRANKLIN, PA

