OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police arrested a wanted Titusville man in Oil Creek Township early Saturday morning after a brief foot chase. According to Corry-based State Police, around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, a patrol unit was on State Route 8 and followed a vehicle heading east on Thompson Run Road. The vehicle was traveling at a fast rate of speed and turned onto Finney Road. As the patrol unit caught up to the vehicle, the vehicle drove off the roadway into grass and came to a stop. The operator of the vehicle got out and fled on foot at a location near Warner Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO