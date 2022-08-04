Read on explorevenango.com
Cathy M. Mabus
Cathy M. Mabus, 67, of 352 Petroleum Center Rd., Oil City, PA, passed away at 7:15 A.M. Wed. Aug., 3, 2022, at the Guardian Elder Care in Shippenville, after a period of declining health. She was born in Oil City , PA on Jan. 10, 1955 to the late William...
Robert Caleb Sutton
Robert Caleb Sutton, 77, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born in Franklin on March 16, 1945, he was the son of the late Robert Custer and Evelyn Mae (Gealy) Sutton, who both preceded him in death. After graduating from Franklin High School,...
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr.
Ray Ellsworth Nelson Jr., 59, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Oil City on January 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr. and Vera Fellner. He was a graduate of Cranberry High School. Ray worked many years as...
Robert J. Bookwalter
Robert J. Bookwalter, 84, of Oil City and formerly of Rockland, died Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born Oct. 24, 1937 in Miola, PA., he was the son of the late John D. & Helen V. McCleary Bookwalter. Robert was a graduate of Cranberry High...
Emma Walter
Emma Walter, 95, of Harrisville, passed away August 6, 2022, at Grove City Medical Center. Emma was born April 24, 1927 on her family’s farm in Murrinsville, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Desolina M. Ciochetto. She married Newell “Buck” Walter on September 23,...
James E. Patton
James E. Patton, 79, of Franklin, died Friday, August 5, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center. He was born November 19, 1942 in Franklin, a son of Ivan and Pauline Pryor Patton. He married Beverly Firster Anderson September 29, 1984. Jim was a 1962 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. He...
A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds
A.L. “Ossie” Reynolds, age 88, of Bredinsburg Road, Franklin, died peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin. Born on October 11, 1933, in Titusville, he was one of seven children by the late Walter Wade and Constance Kertcher Reynolds. After high school, Ossie...
Judy A. Flinchbaugh
Judy A. Flinchbaugh, 72, of Venus, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her daughter’s home on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Born September 7, 1949 in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Clair M. and Grace M. Hockman Moon. Judy attended Cranberry High School. She worked...
Kaleb Beichner Wins Franklin’s ‘Taste of Talent’ Competition
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Kaleb Beichner of Shippenville took the champion’s crown in Franklin’s 13th annual Taste of Talent competition on Sunday at Bandstand Park. (PHOTO ABOVE: Winner Kaleb Beichner. Photos by Gavin Fish.) Beichner claimed the 7-week long competition’s $1,000 grand prize, while the three runners...
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams
Patricia A. “Pat” Hutchison Adams, 75, of Oak Ridge, left this life on Tuesday morning, August2, 2022 at Sugar Creek Rest Home in Worthington. She was born on November 1, 1946 in Harrison Township, Allegheny County, and the daughter of the late Miles W. and Bessie L. (Lamison) Hutchison.
Helen M. Anderson
Helen M. Anderson, 94, of Chippewa Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice, Heritage Valley – Beaver, surrounded by her loving family. Born on December 19, 1927 in Aliquippa, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Margaret (Mylin) Clark. Helen was...
GAME OVER?: Officials Shortage in All Sports Becoming Critical in District 9, as Well as Across Pennsylvania
ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ed Baumcratz was beat. He was exhausted. His muscles ached. It took him a week to recover from the pounding his body took over high school basketball tip-off tournament weekend last December. (Above, from left, officials Kevin Mortimer, Kevin Doverspike, and Ed Baumcratz get...
Marian L. Foster
Marian L. Foster, age 96, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 5, 2022. Born on July 21, 1926, in Tionesta, she was a daughter of the late Harry Leroy and Mini Dean Zuck. In her early years, Marian was a Salvation Soldier with the Salvation...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week:
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Boo – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Boo is a young male Border Collie and Australian Cattle Dog/Blue Heeler mix. He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Boo recently came to the center...
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail
CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail. Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County. According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of...
Area Firefighters Called to Fire at Smuckers Plant
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from four area companies were called to a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant in New Bethlehem on Friday evening. A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, August 5, for a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant located on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem.
Line Painting Planned in Forest, Warren Counties
FOREST CO., Pa. – The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren Counties, will be doing line painting operations in the week of August 8. A line-painting crew will be working between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in...
BREAKING NEWS: State Route 338 Closed Due to ‘Police Activity’
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Route 338 near Knox Borough has reopened following “police activity” on Monday morning. According to 511pa.com, there was “police activity” on PA 338 in both directions between Tippecanoe Road, Twin Church Road, and Huston Avenue. All lanes were closed from around 5:45 a.m. until approximately 10:55 a.m.
Elderly Man Seriously Injured After ATV Is Struck By SUV
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was seriously injured when the ATV he was riding was struck by an SUV in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to a release issued on Friday by Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened on July 28 around 2:21 p.m. when John B. Best, 82, of Franklin, failed to yield while attempting to cross Bredinsburg Road.
