Morgan State is the first 4-year HBCU in Amazon's pre-paid tuition program

WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Maryland’s largest Historically Black College and University is making history. Administrators announced it will be Amazon's first four-year HBCU to participate in the company's pre-paid tuition program for employees.

Administrators at Morgan State couldn't be happier as they tweeted out their excitement to announce the big news. The online retailer will cover tuition for hourly employees to start school or transfer their credits and get their degree.

Morgan State is now one of three Maryland universities where Amazon employees can further their education.

It's also the first 4-year HBCU to be designated an Amazon career choice institution.

The Career Choice program encourages employees to learn new skills which they can use to further their career at amazon or anywhere else.

Morgan State, Amazon ignite historic partnership

The program offers help with paying for college tuition or industry certifications, as well as helping employees who need assistance with skills such as English language proficiency, getting their high school diploma or GED.

Morgan will offer Amazon employees the opportunity to enroll in any one of the university’s nearly 60 undergraduate degree programs.

Amazon employees with 60 or more transfer credits can enroll in one of eight bachelor’s degree programs or online learning opportunities.

Amazon officials said it's investing more than a billion dollars in the U.S. to give more than 300,000 employees the skills they need to launch a career into higher-paying jobs.

Amazon said it employs about 15,000 people in the Baltimore metropolitan area, which makes the announcement significant for both amazon and Morgan State.

