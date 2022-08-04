Hit-skip driver apprehended 40 minutes after leaving scene of crash: University Heights Police Blotter

Read on www.cleveland.com
Driver charged with vehicular assault in crash: North Ridgeville police blotter
On July 30, officers responded to a car accident and found the at-fault driver fled the scene. The suspect was located and charged with vehicular assault, operating under the influence, and failure to stop after an accident. Crash: Meadow Creek. On July 30, police investigated a report of a car...
Tip leads to OVI arrest: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. A worker at the Speedway gas station called the North Olmsted Police Department at 1:09 a.m. on July 18 to report a possibly drunk driver had been inside the station and was now outside. The officer found the truck parked at a...
Shoplifting suspect caught at bus stop: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Shoplifting: Detroit Avenue. The Lakewood police department at 3:15 p.m. on July 22 received a call from Giant Eagle about a man who took several items from the store by attempting to conceal them under a coat. The man left the store and was waiting at a bus stop, according to the caller. Police caught the suspect and charged him with petty theft and drug paraphernalia.
Car stolen in home burglary: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Burglary: Caroline Circle. Officers at 8 a.m. on July 23 responded to a home on the 27000 block of Caroline Circle for a reported burglary. The resident there woke up to find that their overhead garage door was open and their vehicle was missing from inside. He also noted that other items had been stolen from inside the residence.
Man’s motorcycle stolen from business: Avon Lake police blotter
A man reported his motorcycle stolen on July 27. The motorcycle had been disabled for about a week and was parked at a business. The business owner reported it had been removed on July 25 by two men and thought one of them was the owner. Criminal damaging: Moorewood Avenue.
Former East Cleveland officer killed in motorcycle crash
A former East Cleveland police officer was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday, the police department said in a statement.
Parma Heights police department’s first police K-9 Gunny ready to roll
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Freshly graduated from Excel K-9 Services in Hiram, Parma Heights police officer Bradd Smith and his new four-legged partner, Gunny, will begin patrolling city streets this week. “This is the city’s first police dog,” Parma Heights Police Chief Steve Scharschmidt said. “We had a number of...
Car strikes horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County, killing father, injuring son
PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A 33-year-old father was killed and his nine-year-old son seriously injured after being struck by a car while riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County. The accident occurred Saturday evening in Parkman Township on the westbound lanes of Route 422. According to an Ohio State...
Two families brawl outside apartment building: Brook Park Police Blotter
An argument among several people led to a physical fight at about 7 p.m. July 22 outside an apartment building at 6079 Glenway. It started with an argument between a 14-year-old boy and an unidentified boy in the apartment’s parking lot. According to one account corroborated by a witness, the mother of the 14-year-old boy -- a 31-year-old woman -- arrived home during the argument.
Police apprehend man who showed BB gun while robbing Sherwin Williams store: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Chagrin Boulevard. At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 3, the manager of the Sherwin Williams store, located in the 16700 block of Chagrin Boulevard, reported that an unknown male suspect had displayed a firearm, stole money from the cash register, and ran from the store. Officers...
Accused Facebook scammer gets poked with warrant: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Police reported Aug. 5 they issued an arrest warrant on a North Canton man, 36, accused of advertising a tea set on Facebook MarketPlace, then accepting a $250 downpayment from a Pepper Pike resident in early July. She never received her kitchenware and found herself blocked from any further contact...
Motorcyclist takes quick spin around the block -- at 84 mph: Bentleyville Police Blotter
Speeding in excess of 21 mph over the posted limits: South Franklin Street. Three motorists recently faced personal appearances in Bedford Municipal Court for excessive speeding infractions along the same street. The first was an Aurora man, 66, who was clocked going 84 mph in a 35 mph zone --...
Man points semiautomatic pistol at car wash worker in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- A Brook Park man, 38, was arrested July 22 after he pointed a 9mm semiautomatic pistol at a worker outside Zoom Express Car Wash, 14755 Snow Road. The worker told police that the man drove a pickup truck to the car wash entrance at about 5:30 p.m. but the gate at the entrance didn’t open. The worker talked to the man, and the two started arguing.
Neighbors relieved by quick police response, arrest of Parma shooting suspect
A 21-year-old man was taken into custody by US Marshals on Wednesday in connection with an early morning shooting in a Parma neighborhood on Tuesday.
Trial begins for man accused of murdering woman, dumping her body in East Cleveland field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man accused of murdering a 28-year-old East Cleveland woman and dumping her in a field last year is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Lexx Meeks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, involuntary manslaughter,...
Police investigate cause of apartment fire where man, woman argued over who would pay for weed: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1, officers were called to an apartment building where a disturbance of some kind had taken place inside a unit. An officer noticed smoke coming from a third-floor unit and began to knock on doors to evacuate residents from the building. Someone answered at every door...
Chaos at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival as U-Haul truck hits food stand striking 3 people in Roberto Clemente Park
CHAOS unfolded at a Puerto Rican Festival on Sunday as a U-Haul truck hit a food stand injuring three people. The truck collided with the crowd in Cleveland, Ohio's Roberto Clemente Park. According to the NE Ohio Scanner's Twitter account, a pedestrian was struck after a U-Haul lost control. And...
Motorist drinking not your normal ice cream shake: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
An officer at 1:24 p.m. Aug. 2 requested a K9 officer to check a car for drugs. The K9 alerted officers to the driver’s side door. Police seized two bottles of Methocarbamol that were not prescribed to the motorist, a straw with residue in it and a 15-inch six-blade knife. The marijuana shake was on the ground with the rolling papers. The driver admitted to smoking within the last 24 hours inside the car. He was cited for tinted windows.
Police: 1 injured after explosion in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was hospitalized after an explosion in Cleveland, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The man, who is around 30 years old, was transported to a local hospital with a serious foot injury, according to Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department. Officials did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
Teens point suspected weapons at passing cars and egg another one: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
