New York City, NY

New York City eatery Serendipity to serve golden Choco Taco, for a limited time and price

 4 days ago

One New York City eatery will sell a lux take on a dessert that will soon be hard to come by.

The Choco Taco is making a return to Serendipity, but for a very limited time and price.

This comes after Klondike announced it will discontinue the frozen treat.

Serendipity, best known for their frozen hot chocolates, made their own version of the fan-favorite snack.

A golden Choco Taco. It's topped with edible gold and will cost a cool $100.

The treat will only be available on October 4th to celebrate National Taco Day.

If you don't want to shell out for the gilded dessert Klondike says it has plans to bring back the Choco Taco in a few years.

MORE NEWS | Reservations available for the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week

Reservations are now available for the 30th anniversary of New York City Restaurant Week.

#Serendipity#The Choco Taco#National Taco Day
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

