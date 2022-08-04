ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC Sports

Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA

In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take

If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tom Brady excused from Friday practice

When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed

Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
ROSWELL, GA
NBC Sports

Deebo Samuel: We’ll be hitting on all cylinders by Week 1

Contract drama was the headline of the offseason for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and it was finally settled when he agreed to a three-year extension with the team shortly after the start of training camp. With the deal done, Samuel ramped up his practice participation after an offseason spent...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike McDaniel: Competition for RB jobs is fierce

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel came to the team after working on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the 49ers and those offenses made use of a variety of running backs over the years. It looks like the Dolphins will also be taking the high quantity approach to their backfield. Miami...
NFL
NBC Sports

Keisean Nixon off NFI and into practice for Packers

The Packers signed cornerback Keisean Nixon as a free agent in March, but they had to wait for more than a week to get him on the field at training camp. Nixon went on the non-football injury list because of a groin injury at the start of camp and he missed the first nine practices this summer. His absence came to an end on Sunday as the Packers activated him ahead of their final session of the weekend.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp

Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s “hold in” appears to be over. Hunt was not participating in team drills during recent Browns practices at training camp, but multiple reporters at Sunday’s session send word that Hunt has been on the field for 11-on-11 work. Hunt was staying off the field because he wants a new contract before playing out the final year of his current deal.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Bears signing Davontae Harris

The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
NBC Sports

Commanders sign Steven Parker, Eli Wolf

The Commanders churned their roster a bit on Sunday and three new players have been added to the 90-man roster. In addition to confirming reports that they signed linebacker Nate Gerry, the Commanders announced that they have also signed safety Steven Parker and tight end Eli Wolf. Parker has played...
NFL
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring

For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Richard Seymour pokes fun at Tom Brady in great Hall of Fame speech

New England Patriots legend Richard Seymour took his well-deserved place in Canton on Saturday as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2022 class. The former defensive lineman played the first eight years of his career with the Patriots before playing the final four with the Raiders. Seymour helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003, 2004), was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was selected to the HOF's All-Decade team for the 2000s.
NFL
NBC Sports

Willie Snead working out with 49ers

The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals expect Drew Sample to miss a couple weeks with knee injury

The Bengals will be down a tight end for the next stretch of training camp. Drew Sample was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after hurting his knee, but he avoided a major injury. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Sample is expected to miss weeks rather than months as a result of the injury.
CINCINNATI, OH

