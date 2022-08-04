The Packers signed cornerback Keisean Nixon as a free agent in March, but they had to wait for more than a week to get him on the field at training camp. Nixon went on the non-football injury list because of a groin injury at the start of camp and he missed the first nine practices this summer. His absence came to an end on Sunday as the Packers activated him ahead of their final session of the weekend.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO