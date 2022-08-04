ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Chase Young’s Commanders job in jeopardy after 11-year-old recruit gets D-line assignment

Chase Young’s job with the Washington Commanders is in jeopardy. After all, it looks like the team has already found his replacement in 11-year-old Josiah. Kidding aside, Young and the Commanders certainly made the day of young Josiah, a cancer survivor who has dreams of becoming a defensive lineman in the NFL. Washington made that dream a reality even just for a day after head coach Ron Rivera gave him a D-line assignment during their practice Saturday evening.
The Spun

Ravens Announce Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice. Roughly 24 hours later, the team issued an official update on his status. After undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Linderbaum avoided a serious injury. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Linderbaum will...
The Baltimore Sun

Why Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s best throws of training camp could unlock his 2022 season | ANALYSIS

Three preseason games, five weeks and hundreds of training camp throws still separate Lamar Jackson from Week 1, but it’s not hard to imagine what the Ravens quarterback will look like come Sept. 11. Through a week and a half of training camp, Jackson has been more consistently accurate than he’s ever been over five summers in Baltimore, and his range as a passer has never been greater. Even ...
thecomeback.com

Peyton Manning once ran the same play 12 straight times vs the Patriots, says Tony Dungy

Football coaches have a tendency to get too cute with their play-calling, and they’re sometimes afraid to run the same play multiple times in a game (and in some cases, even afraid to run a specific play multiple times in an entire season). If it’s working, why not use the play again until the defense shows they can stop it? Or force the defense to be so mindful of that play that you have them positioned poorly for a different play out of the same formation.
Kyle Hamilton
ClutchPoints

All-Pro DE Calais Campbell drops truth bomb on future with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell is entering the wrong end of his 30s, and naturally, there are questions about his future with the franchise. Campbell was a key cog for the Ravens when he arrived in 2020, recording 4.0 sacks, six passes defended and 28 tackles in 12 games en route to his sixth Pro Bowl appearance. However, 2021 saw him decline, registering just 1.5 sacks and one pass defended in 15 games (14 starts). He did have 49 combined tackles, but it was quite clear he was no longer the same player that used to terrorize offenses–at least not in 2021.
Larry Brown Sports

Former Bills defensive star retiring from NFL

It is time for the credits to roll on one defender’s NFL career. Brooke Kirchhofer reported on Saturday that veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso is retiring at the age of 31. Alonso had just signed with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week but is reversing course and calling it quits.
NBC Sports

Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp

Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s “hold in” appears to be over. Hunt was not participating in team drills during recent Browns practices at training camp, but multiple reporters at Sunday’s session send word that Hunt has been on the field for 11-on-11 work. Hunt was staying off the field because he wants a new contract before playing out the final year of his current deal.
NBC Sports

Trey Lance: Everything has definitely slowed down for me

49ers quarterback Trey Lance looked overwhelmed at times when he got a chance to get on the field during his rookie season, but that didn’t stop the team from moving forward with plans to install him as their starter this season. Lance remains on track to run the offense...
NBC Sports

Could Jimmy Garoppolo end up with the Rams?

As the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo continue to wait for a starting quarterback to suffer a season ending injury, a team in the same division has an injury that could limit if not prematurely end his season. And so the question that has emerged in recent days. Could Garoppolo...
Pro Football Rumors

NFLPA responds to NFL’s Deshaun Watson appeal

This matter now goes to appellate appointee Peter Harvey, whom Roger Goodell designated to hear the league’s appeal. Harvey helped the NFL craft its personal conduct policy, and the fact Goodell has selected him to hear its appeal of Watson’s six-game suspension suggests the league is confident more games will be tacked onto the Browns quarterback’s ban.
NBC Sports

Willie Snead working out with 49ers

The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals expect Drew Sample to miss a couple weeks with knee injury

The Bengals will be down a tight end for the next stretch of training camp. Drew Sample was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after hurting his knee, but he avoided a major injury. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Sample is expected to miss weeks rather than months as a result of the injury.
On3.com

NFL insider gives critical clarification on Deshaun Watson appeal

NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined The Pat McAfee Show Friday morning to further discuss the impending Deshaun Watson suspension and subsequent appeal, noting that the six-game suspension might not be the only thing the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell hand down to Watson. “The NFL and the NFLPA had settlement...

