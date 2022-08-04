ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac Police arrest 16-year-old accused of assault with handgun

By NBC 26 Staff
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k31Xl_0h4UCzsI00

A 16-year-old is in police custody, accused of hitting someone with a handgun.

Fond du Lac Police said officers responded Wednesday night to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. Police said a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had run off with a group of other juveniles.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office (FDSO) Deputy was in the area of W. Scott Street and N. Peters Avenue and located a group of juveniles matching the description of those that fled. Upon contact with the group, one juvenile immediately ran away.

According to police, officers set up a perimeter near an apartment complex and spotted the same teen that had run away. Officers ran after this teen, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, and were able to apprehend him as he was trying to climb over a metal fence, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old Fond du Lac boy committed the initial assault. The 16-year-old suspect was also carrying a 9mm handgun equipped with a red dot laser sight, and an extended capacity magazine containing 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Police said he also had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue took him to St. Agnes Hospital after his hands were injured from climbing the fence.

The boy was referred on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Battery, First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Minor Going Armed with a Weapon, Resisting, Intent to Deliver Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and placed at the Fond du Lac County Secure Detention Center.

Police said anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Crime Alert number at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radioplusinfo.com

8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident

One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Man arrested following boat crash on Lake Butte des Morts

TOWN OF OMRO (WLUK) -- A Winnebago County sheriff's official says a 38-year-old man was arrested following a boat crash Saturday night. The official tells FOX 11 rescue crews responded around 10:10 p.m. near Terrell's Island, in the Town of Omro, for a report of a boat which hit a breakwater.
OMRO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lac#Crime#Drug Paraphernalia#St Agnes Hospital
wearegreenbay.com

Lake Butte Des Morts boat crash leaves many injured

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A boat crash on Lake Butte Des Morts on Saturday night left multiple people injured and the driver facing OWI charges. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Craig Quick confirmed that just after 10 p.m., a 19-foot Sea Ray crashed into a breakwall near Omro.
BUTTE DES MORTS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 hurt, 1 dead Sunday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, another injured near 76th and Grantosa early Sunday morning. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man did succumb to his injuries. This investigation is ongoing and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Greater Milwaukee Today

Man sets himself on fire Friday morning in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Police responded to the parking lot of a carwash on the corner of East Main Street and North Hartwell Avenue at about 9:39 a.m. this morning after an approximately 51-year-old man reportedly set himself on fire. According to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann, the department received numerous...
WAUKESHA, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 6, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, August 6, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Worker Killed in De Pere Workplace Incident

DE PERE, WI (WLUK) — A worker was killed Friday in an incident at the C.A. Lawton Co in De Pere. No other details have been released. OSHA is investigating, and has six months to complete that report, said Rob Bonack, area director at the OSHA Appleton area office.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Menasha PD’s quick response finds and saves missing boy from falling off bridge

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha police officer helped to locate and save a missing child with autism from falling off of a bridge on Wednesday. The City of Menasha Police Department was made aware that a child with autism was missing at or around 8:17 a.m. on August 3. Authorities say that the child left his home in the 300 block of Winnebago Avenue.
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking a Woman Out for a Walk

An Appleton man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman out for a walk. 54-year-old Steven Huss has been charged with Robbery with Use of Force, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. The 22-year-old victim told reporters that she had gone out to blow off some steam in an alley...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Who Robbed Her Former Employer Sentenced to Prison

The 43-year-old Appleton woman who had attempted to rob her former employer at gunpoint has been sentenced. Melissa Mann was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Mann was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Set for Manitowoc Woman Following a Weekend Vehicle Crash

Bail is set at $1500 recognizance for a 45-year-old Manitowoc woman following a single vehicle crash over the weekend. Melissa A. Stever is charged with Possession of Marijuana and Fentanyl and First Offense-OWI. Police were called to the 1100 block of Richmond Avenue late Sunday afternoon and when they approached...
MANITOWOC, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy