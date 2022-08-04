Fond du Lac Police arrest 16-year-old accused of assault with handgun

A 16-year-old is in police custody, accused of hitting someone with a handgun.

Fond du Lac Police said officers responded Wednesday night to the 300 block of N. Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that had been assaulted by another juvenile. Police said a juvenile was struck in the head with a handgun and the suspect had run off with a group of other juveniles.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office (FDSO) Deputy was in the area of W. Scott Street and N. Peters Avenue and located a group of juveniles matching the description of those that fled. Upon contact with the group, one juvenile immediately ran away.

According to police, officers set up a perimeter near an apartment complex and spotted the same teen that had run away. Officers ran after this teen, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, and were able to apprehend him as he was trying to climb over a metal fence, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old Fond du Lac boy committed the initial assault. The 16-year-old suspect was also carrying a 9mm handgun equipped with a red dot laser sight, and an extended capacity magazine containing 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Police said he also had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue took him to St. Agnes Hospital after his hands were injured from climbing the fence.

The boy was referred on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Battery, First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Minor Going Armed with a Weapon, Resisting, Intent to Deliver Narcotics, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and placed at the Fond du Lac County Secure Detention Center.

Police said anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Crime Alert number at (920) 322-3740, callers can remain anonymous.