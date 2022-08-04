ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of volunteers to give Lincoln Heights a community makeover

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
Lincoln Heights is getting a makeover as hundreds of volunteers assist with six community projects Thursday. The projects set out to beautify and improve various public spaces.

There are 500 volunteers expected to take part in the day-long event, which will focus on different areas throughout Lincoln Heights.

Here are the six sites in Lincoln Heights that the makeover will target:

1. Memorial Field — Playing field improvements, new concession stand, entryway upgrades, ADA accessibility and more
2. Lincoln Heights Elementary — Indoor/outdoor renovations, solar power system, STEM resources, broadband access and more
3. Serenity Park & Municipal Building — Renovations to greenspace and playground plus indoor community spaces
4. St. Monica’s Center — Teen room makeover and outdoor recreation space
5. Lincoln Heights Outreach Inc. — Renovation of clothing store and food pantry; new adult learning space
6. The HealthCare Connection - Lincoln Heights Health Center — Mother’s Room, Indoor and outdoor renovations

Lincoln Heights families can also visit Lincoln Heights Elementary on Thursday between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. for a free toy giveaway. The toys will be distributed to kids up to 12 years old.

The work is part of the annual Community Makeover event hosted by The Reds Community Fund and Proctor & Gamble. This year’s Lincoln Heights project is also being hosted by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and General Electric.

This is the 13th year of Community Makeover, and volunteers have assisted in projects all across the Tri-State.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

