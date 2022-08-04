Read on dallas.culturemap.com
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See Biggest Tax Rate Reduction As Part of Budget ProposalLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Art Tooth presents "Walt Burns" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Art Tooth will present local photographer Walt Burns for a one-month exhibition. Burns has worked with Art Tooth since 2016 when they were just getting started. Soon after, he became the go-to photographer for events throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. Visitors can stick around for Amplify 817’s free concert with Jacob Furr after the art reception.
Arts Fort Worth presents Maria Haag: "Flotsam" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Maria Haag’s practice is focused on the sensation of life as a journey through a physical and spiritual maelstrom. This journey begins with suffering, seen as a sort of storm: a wrenching out of the common through a series of events, active or passive, which create a puncture in what is, to open space for what could be.
Arts Fort Worth presents Elmira Bagherzadeh: "Optical Bios" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Elmira Bagherzadeh’s work is about the personal struggle and desire for peace and unity, with a focus on the contrast between a chaotic state of mind and the tranquility sought through mindfulness and meditation practices. She explores these themes through a series of physical manifestations combining cultural referencing and psychology enhanced by animation, sculptural construction, and technology.
Dallas Museum of Art presents "Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro" closing day
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "Spirit Lodge: Mississippian Art from Spiro" is the first major exhibition dedicated to the art and culture of Mississippian peoples. Although underrepresented in history, they created one of the most exceptional societies in North America, characterized by the construction of large earthen mounds that served as important cultural and ceremonial centers.
Southwest Bluegrass Club presents Bluegrass at the Settlement
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Grapevine will present the Southwest Bluegrass Club’s free show and jam series, Bluegrass at the Settlement. Visitors can enjoy the picnic area, porches, and several shade trees where they can place chairs to sit and listen or jam. A band will play from 12-1 pm, followed by open jam sessions. Friends and family are welcome to join in with their acoustic instruments.
Arts Fort Worth presents Vivian Vargas: "Chaos Theory" opening reception
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Arts Fort Worth will present the opening reception of Vivian Vargas' exhibit, "Chaos Theory." Vargas’ work seeks to physically merge observations made through the microscope with aerial, satellital, thermal and telescopic photographs. These collaged images simulate the way in which matter is made up of many layers of cells joined together.
Casa Mañana presents Bat Boy: The Musical
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Based on the infamous headline in the “Weekly World News” tabloid, Bat Boy is a hilarious modern musical that tells the story of a half-human/half-bat boy by the name of Edgar. Discovered in a West Virginia cave, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the local veterinarian, where he’s accepted as a member of the family and taught how to act like a “normal” boy. But as the town’s cows begin to fall victim to a mysterious plague, mayhem ensues.
New Found Glory in concert
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. New Found Glory comes to Dallas as part of a tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their breakout album, Sticks and Stones. Their latest album is 2020's Forever And Ever x Infinity.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Stevie Wonder Sing-Along
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will highlight favorite Stevie Wonder hits like "You Are the Sunshine of My Life," "Isn’t She Lovely," and "My Cherie Amour" in this joyous sing-along concert. Composer and producer Ray Chew, Music Director of Dancing with the Stars, I Can See Your Voice, and other hit programs, leads this jubilant celebration of an iconic music superstar.
