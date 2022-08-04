All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Based on the infamous headline in the “Weekly World News” tabloid, Bat Boy is a hilarious modern musical that tells the story of a half-human/half-bat boy by the name of Edgar. Discovered in a West Virginia cave, the local sheriff brings Bat Boy to the home of the local veterinarian, where he’s accepted as a member of the family and taught how to act like a “normal” boy. But as the town’s cows begin to fall victim to a mysterious plague, mayhem ensues.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO