ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

That’s the most it’s sunk in – Jake Wightman enjoys world champion status

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JBo9h_0h4UAvGy00
Sport

Scotland’s Jake Wightman admits his world title win has finally sunk in at the Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, eased into Saturday’s final.

Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win his heat at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoYC1_0h4UAvGy00
Jake Wightman, second left, during his heat (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

It was the first time he has been announced – by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff – as the world champion since July’s victory in Oregon.

He said: “It was special, it was a confidence boost if you get announced as that. That’s the most it’s sunk in because that is what I was waiting for, to be announced as world champion, and be like ‘yeah I’ve actually done that’.

“It was nice walking around before with a lot of people coming up to me and saying ‘well done’.

“I still got less of a cheer than Matt Stonier from England but I guess there are more English fans than Scottish fans.

“I felt I should dictate it at some point and I was surprised we went so slow as a second heat as there are guys who should go through as fastest losers who won’t.

“It’s hard to sometimes get motivated as there is a lot more to lose than gain so it’s good to go out there, feel good and qualify comfortably.”

Team-mate Josh Kerr, who won Olympic bronze last year, qualified in three minutes 37.84 seconds, with Neil Gourley progressing and England’s Elliot Giles and Stonier also through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWfLe_0h4UAvGy00
Beth Dobbin made it through in the 200m (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier, Elaine Thompson-Herah, who won the 100m title on Wednesday, reached the 200m semi-final in 22.80 seconds. Scotland’s Beth Dobbin also qualified for Friday’s semi in 23.10 seconds.

European champion Zharnel Hughes ran 20.30 seconds to win his 200 heat while Adam Gemili won his heat in 20.92 seconds.

“It was a nice easy run, I qualified nicely which was the plan,” said Hughes. “There are no need for statements, if you make statements now it’s not going to happen for you in the final. When the final comes, you unleash the beast.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

5 stars who shone at Birmingham 2022 as Commonwealth Games draw to a close

With the Commonwealth Games drawing to a close, the PA news agency looks at five of the biggest stars of Birmingham 2022. Despite attracting unwanted headlines amid her private life, involving Australia team-mates Aaron Chalmers and Cody Simpson, McKeon collected six golds, a silver and a bronze in the pool. Victory in the women’s 50 metres freestyle and butterfly were the unquestionable highlights for the 28-year-old from Wollongong, who has now won 20 Commonwealth medals in three Games, including a whopping 14 golds.
WORLD
newschain

England win Commonwealth hockey bronze after fighting back to beat South Africa

England secured men’s hockey bronze at the Commonwealth Games by beating South Africa 6-3 in a remarkable contest at the University of Birmingham. South Africa twice led in the second quarter, but goals from Rhys Smith, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward, Zach Wallace, as well as a Phil Roper double, produced some reward after semi-final despair against Australia.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Wightman
Person
Elliot Giles
Person
Adam Gemili
Person
Neil Gourley
newschain

Wall hoping Hungerford call pays off for Double Or Bubble

Chris Wall has no regrets about missing Sunday’s Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and saving Double Or Bubble for the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes. A close-up fifth to Alcohol Free in the July Cup, Double Or Bubble is set to tackle Saturday’s Group Two feature at Newbury. Highfield...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#England#Scottish
newschain

Revenge for Australia as England outclassed in semi-final

England netball captain Natalie Metcalf promised her team will come back fighting in Sunday’s bronze medal clash with New Zealand after seeing their hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title dashed at the NEC in Birmingham. England were outclassed 60-51 by Australia, who fought back from the shock...
SPORTS
newschain

Scotland’s Laura Muir targets summer treble after 1500m Commonwealth Games glory

Laura Muir stormed to 1500m gold on Sunday evening to collect her second medal of the Commonwealth Games and immediately targeted a summer treble. The 29-year-old Scot, who secured her first ever Commonwealth medal on Saturday with 800m bronze after an appeal over the photo finish from Jamaica was rejected, decimated the field on the final day of athletics at the Alexander Stadium.
WORLD
newschain

Australia win gold after Tahlia McGrath plays despite positive Covid-19 test

Australia claimed the first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s cricket after a tense nine-run win over India, with Tahlia McGrath playing in the final despite a positive Covid-19 test. Cricket Australia confirmed McGrath had mild symptoms before testing positive on Sunday but, despite being absent during the national...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

The Premier League’s return saw newly promoted Fulham share an unexpected draw with Liverpool while Brighton picked up their first ever win at Old Trafford over Manchester United as Erik ten Hag lost his first competitive match in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Nick Pope had ‘a good laugh’ at not having to wait for his first Newcastle win

Newcastle new boy Nick Pope has admitted his delight at not having to wait until the end of October to taste Premier League victory. The 30-year-old England international was part of the Burnley side which collected all three points for the first time last season at the 10th attempt when they beat Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor on October 30, and was on the receiving end when the Magpies finally ended their drought with a 1-0 win over the Clarets on December 4, their 15th game of the league campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

It’s life-changing – Ashleigh Buhai savours AIG Women’s Open victory

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai savoured a “life-changing” achievement after defeating three-time major winner In Gee Chun in a play-off to win the AIG Women’s Open. With the light fading fast at Muirfield, Buhai tapped in for par on the fourth extra hole at 9:10pm to seal a nerve-wracking victory, having twice surrendered seemingly commanding leads with a closing 75.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy