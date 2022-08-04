ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

£50-a-month rise in average tracker mortgage costs following rate rise

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0O0a_0h4UAgHJ00
Financial News

Homeowners whose mortgages directly track the Bank of England base rate will see around £50 per month added to their costs typically, according to industry calculations.

The Bank of England raised the base rate by 0.50 percentage points on Thursday, taking it from 1.25% to 1.75%, marking the biggest single rate jump since 1995.

The £50.43 increase was calculated by trade association UK Finance and is based on average mortgage balances.

This adds up to an extra £605.16 in mortgage costs over the course of a year.

Some homeowners who are nearing the end of their terms are facing a shock when they come to refinance

Simon Gammon, managing partner at Knight Frank Finance, said: “Mortgage rates are now changing on a daily basis and lenders are giving borrowers and brokers little notice about repricing.

“We’re seeing two significant impacts on borrowers. Firstly, some homeowners who are nearing the end of their terms are facing a shock when they come to refinance, because they are unable to borrow as much as they hoped.

“Secondly, those who are looking to buy are realising once obtainable properties are now out of reach.”

There are nearly nine million residential mortgages outstanding, according to UK Finance.

Around three-quarters of these are fixed-rate mortgages, which will not be influenced by changes to the base rate.

Variable-rate deals however may increase as a result of base rate hikes.

Around one in 11 (9%) outstanding mortgages are trackers, while around one in eight (12%) are standard variable rate (SVR) deals.

Borrowers may end up on an SVR when their initial mortgage deal comes to an end. The SVR is set by the individual lender.

Fixing for longer may be in the mindset for some, as there is anticipation for further base rate rises to come

A 0.50 percentage point rise on the current average SVR could add around £1,400 on to a homeowner’s mortgage payments over the next two years, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk.

The calculation is based on a £200,000 mortgage being paid back over 25 years.

The average SVR is currently 5.17%, according to Moneyfacts’ records.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said those sitting on an SVR may find they can save on their mortgage costs by locking into a fixed-rate mortgage.

Based on current average mortgage rates across the market, someone switching from an SVR to a two-year fixed-rate mortgage could save around £3,300 over two years, also based on a £200,000 mortgage repaid over a 25-year term, Ms Springall said.

She continued: “Fixing for longer may be in the mindset for some, as there is anticipation for further base rate rises to come.

“Consumers will find that the average five-year fixed rate has breached 4%, and the rate gap between this and the average 10-year fixed rate has closed in since December 2021.

“The cost-of-living crisis, interest rate rises and house price growth could price out would-be buyers if they have little disposable income and subsequently eat into their savings.

Finding the right combination of rate, fee and criteria will be crucial

“On the other hand, remortgage customers may find they have more equity in their home but will need to get some independent advice on whether they can comfortably afford to switch their deal.”

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, said he is seeing a growing proportion of borrowers lock into new mortgage rates up to six months before their current rate is due to expire.

He added: “Finding the right combination of rate, fee and criteria will be crucial to find the right option to help manage what will typically be the single biggest outgoing.”

First-time buyers could also find it more of a struggle to get on the property ladder.

Property website Rightmove estimated that new first-time buyers’ monthly mortgage payments could equate to an average of 40% of their gross salary – a level not seen since 2012.

Rightmove said first-time buyers typically face stumping up £22,494 for a home, based on current asking prices, compared with £14,316 a decade ago.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s housing expert, said: “A new record (average) first-time buyer asking price of £224,943 means that a 10% deposit for a first-time buyer type home is now 57% higher than it was 10 years ago, while average salaries have only increased by 31%.”

Loyal savers meanwhile may not be benefiting from the recent string of base rate rises – and could be missing out on a better return if they fail to compare deals and switch, Moneyfacts said.

The average easy access savings account on the market in August paid 0.69%, having edged up from 0.18% in August 2021.

Easy access Isas meanwhile typically pay 0.76% in interest, up from 0.24% in August 2021.

Ms Springall said: “The patience of some savers may be wearing thin, but there is no guarantee they will see any benefit from a base rate rise. Thankfully, challenger banks and building societies continue to compete in this space.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BHVpr_0h4UAgHJ00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Households are coming under mounting pressure from a raft of bill hikes – and the Resolution Foundation think tank has warned that inflation could hit 15% in the first quarter of 2023.

The latest base rate hike was announced on the same day that Ofgem confirmed the energy price cap will be updated quarterly, rather than every six months, as it warned that customers face a “very challenging winter ahead”.

Bank of England figures released last week showed that households’ credit card borrowing increased in June at the fastest annual rate since 2005, while the amount of money being deposited into accounts nosedived.

Cost-of-living support, including a £400 discount on energy bills for households plus targeted support for those who are particularly vulnerable, is being rolled out in the months ahead.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Brokers#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Mortgage Lenders#50 A#Business Industry#Linus Business#Creditlending#Business Personal Finance#The Bank Of England#Uk Finance#Knight Frank Finance
Reuters

Tyson Foods beats revenue estimates as chicken prices soar

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) quarterly revenue beat estimates on Monday, as demand for its chicken and beef remained steady in the face of decades-high inflation. Packaged food makers have so far faced little pushback from consumers on price increases forced by surging costs, but analysts have raised concerns the companies could be approaching price ceilings as inflation pinches consumers' spending power.
BUSINESS
newschain

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts 23 billion dollar quarterly loss

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a 23.4 billion dollar (£19.2 billion) loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. SoftBank Group’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen (£4.6 billion)...
BUSINESS
newschain

More than half of businesses hit by increased regulatory burden due to Brexit

Increased regulatory burdens due to Brexit have hit 54% of businesses, new figures show. Data, published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), shows that two in five (40%) enterprises had difficulty sourcing raw materials or intermediate products from suppliers abroad due to Covid-19. More enterprises (47%) purchased goods and materials...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
newschain

Gordon Brown: Cobra should meet to consider how to solve cost-of-living crisis

Gordon Brown has called on the UK Government’s emergency response committee to come together to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. Writing for the Daily Record newspaper on Monday, the former prime minister issued a plea for “urgent measures” to cover further rises in fuel bills amid “millions standing on the edge of a financial precipice”.
ECONOMY
newschain

Four-year-old girl feared missing after explosion destroys house

A four-year-old girl is feared missing after a terraced home collapsed following an explosion, according to neighbours. Residents hailed the efforts of two “heroic” men who rescued three children from the destroyed house in Thornton Heath, south London, but fear a girl is still missing in the rubble.
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Lucky Lotto ticket-holder claims £20 million jackpot

A lucky Lotto ticket-holder has claimed Saturday’s £20 million jackpot. Camelot said a single ticket scooped the top prize in the “Must Be Won” draw by matching all six numbers. The claim will now go through the process of validation – including checks to ensure the...
LOTTERY
newschain

Liz Truss vows to ‘immediately’ cut taxes to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Liz Truss has pledged to “immediately” cut taxes if she wins the race for No 10, accelerating the reversal of the National Insurance rate rise by six months. The Tory leadership contender said she would use a September emergency budget to scrap the increase brought in by her rival Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor.
BUSINESS
newschain

The sporting weekend in pictures

The Premier League’s return saw newly promoted Fulham share an unexpected draw with Liverpool while Brighton picked up their first ever win at Old Trafford over Manchester United as Erik ten Hag lost his first competitive match in charge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ship carrying grain from Ukraine arrives in Istanbul

A ship carrying grain from Ukraine under a deal to unblock supplies amid the threat of a global food crisis has become the first to reach its destination. The Turkey-flagged Polarnet docked at Derince port near Istanbul after setting off from Chornomorsk on August 5 laden with 12,000 tons of corn.
INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy