Warm and humid, spotty storms continue through the weekend

Read on www.waaytv.com
Related
WAAY-TV
North Alabama church helping those who choose life
Amid Roe v. Wade being overturned and Alabama's abortion restrictions going into effect, a North Alabama church has decided to lend a helping hand to those who say they want to choose life. Daystar Church has created the Choose Life Fund to financially help those who become parents through unplanned...
WAAY-TV
Former Limestone Correctional warden says National Guard should be called in to support officers
A retired Alabama Department of Corrections warden who spent more than 20 years running the Limestone Correctional Facility believes the National Guard should be asked to step in since the ADOC has not been able to hire enough officers to sufficiently staff the state's largest prison. David Wise has almost...
Comments / 0