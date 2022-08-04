Watch now: High chance of rain again Thursday in Illinois, small chance of flooding

Read on herald-review.com
How Illinois agencies are working to get more electric vehicles on the road
SPRINGFIELD — Ten months after Illinois lawmakers passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which set a goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on state roads by the end of the decade, state agencies are engaged in a flurry of regulatory planning aimed at meeting those goals. The...
'It's a monster': California wildfire evacuees recount their escape
As California residents evacuate, firefighters prepare to battle a wildfire sweeping through the U.S. state. The McKinney fire continues to burn as the California wildfire death toll hits four.
Illinois' 10-day sales tax reduction on clothing, school supplies underway
SPRINGFIELD — Through next Sunday, Aug. 14, the state is reducing its sales tax rate from 6.25% to 1.25% for certain clothing items costing less than $125 and school supplies. The “tax holiday,” which started Friday, was included in Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “family relief plan,” one prong of several...
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session" and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana governor signs abortion ban, making his state the first to approve abortion restrictions post-Roe. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Law on firearms restraining orders in Illinois seen as confusing and underused: police leaders, experts
CHICAGO - A group of law enforcement officials and experts from around Illinois and across the country gathered in mid-June to begin crafting a plan to increase awareness among the general public and fellow cops of a three-year-old state law aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people.
Capitol Recap: Democrats choose Hernandez as new party chair
SPRINGFIELD — The vote for state Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez as the Democratic Party of Illinois’ first Latino chairwoman was unanimous and uneventful on Saturday, July 30 — the drama had occurred in the days prior in a power struggle of some of the state’s most prominent Democrats.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
