Illinois State

Watch now: High chance of rain again Thursday in Illinois, small chance of flooding

By Matt Holiner
Herald & Review
 4 days ago
Herald & Review

Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session" and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children.
INDIANA STATE
State
Illinois State
Herald & Review

Capitol Recap: Democrats choose Hernandez as new party chair

SPRINGFIELD — The vote for state Rep. Elizabeth “Lisa” Hernandez as the Democratic Party of Illinois’ first Latino chairwoman was unanimous and uneventful on Saturday, July 30 — the drama had occurred in the days prior in a power struggle of some of the state’s most prominent Democrats.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT

