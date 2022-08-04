Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End

Read on fox17.com
Savannah Rhodes
3d ago
whoever made these is aware that Nazis took away Germany's guns or are they even that well educated
Reply(2)
3
fox17.com
Man shot in car, pushed to the pavement at Nashville apartment complex where he dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man is dead after being shot at a Nashville apartment complex, and the gunman is on the loose. Metro Nashville police responded to a shooting call at the Knollcrest Apartments on Creekwood Drive just after 6:15 p.m. Friday. Officers found 33-year-old Timothy Hodge in the parking lot outside building K.
Officials investigating after new Sumner County courthouse catches fire
Gallatin firefighters battled a fire at the new Sumner County courthouse after it went up in flames late Sunday night.
Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]
If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
WSMV
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
One dead in shooting off Creekwood Drive in Nashville
One person is dead Friday night after a shooting on Creekwood Drive in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police said.
Man charged with attempted rape of juvenile at Nashville laundry center
A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted rape of a juvenile after an incident at an apartment complex laundry center.
‘It’s a modern-day miracle’: Family holds funeral for Nashville native, WWII veteran after 78 years
After 78 years, a World War II veteran and U.S. marine is finally being laid to rest in his hometown of Nashville.
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
fox17.com
Nashville International Airport reveals new 40-foot, illuminating BNA monument
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville International Airport reveals a new 40-foot tall BNA monument at the entrance of the airport. The vibrant monument, located at 1 Terminal Drive off Interstate 40, showcases Nashville's airport code, BNA. As we celebrate a record-breaking fiscal year in 2022 with 18.4 million passengers,...
fox17.com
Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
A new political reality in Nashville? Tennessee District 5 might change
As Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles emerged victorious in the Republican primary for Tennessee's 5th congressional district Thursday night, so too emerged a likely new political reality.
fox17.com
Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
getnews.info
Dr. David A. Farnen takes the global spotlight as leading foot and ankle doctor in Nashville
Dr. David A. Farnen, a board-certified foot & ankle surgeon, continues to become a household name in Nashville by offering the highest quality podiatric care in a comfortable, convenient, and compassionate setting. Dr. David A Farnen, rated Number 1 podiatrist, is making waves on the global scene as a top...
Crowds return for opening weekend of the Williamson County Fair
More than 200,000 people are expected to attend this year's Williamson County Fair. The theme is 'An All-American Fair'.
The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
