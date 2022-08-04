ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End

By Kylie Walker
fox17.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on fox17.com

Comments / 8

Savannah Rhodes
3d ago

whoever made these is aware that Nazis took away Germany's guns or are they even that well educated

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Nashvillians celebrate redesigned Gulch Greenway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville officials celebrated opening the redesigned and expanded Gulch Greenway at the Asurion corporate hub in downtown Nashville on Friday. The new greenway begins with a renovated trailhead under the Church Street Bridge and connects to a future Broadway Bridge trailhead and 11th Avenue. “This greenway...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
handymantips.org

Which HVAC Nashville Company Should You Choose?

There are many HVAC Nashville companies to choose from. Among them are Hiller, Lanham’s A/C Service, David Brown Heating & Air Conditioning, and South Nashville Heating & Cooling. But which one is the best? In this article, we’ll examine the pros and cons of each company, and discuss how to select the right one for your home.
NASHVILLE, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]

If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#West End#Synagogues#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Anti Semitic#Jewish
WSMV

Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Rutherford Source

TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022

TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy