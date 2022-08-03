ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements

By Phil Latzman Updated: Thursday, August 4, 2022 - 9:00am
azbigmedia.com

Glendale inventor develops machine to iron, fold and stack laundry

“I wanted to simplify the process of ironing, folding and stacking laundry,” said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., “so I invented the ROBO – FOLDER. My automatic design would help speed up the process and it would be useful for busy households, individuals with disabilities and commercial facilities.”
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms are passing through parts of the Valley tonight, with some areas getting hail, heavy rain, and wind. The Valley’s southeastern region is getting blowing dust, that’s picking up and heading west through the area. Showers and storms will continue, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain in northern and eastern Arizona. On Loop 303, visibility is very low due to heavy rain and winds. A Dust Storm Advisory until 9 p.m. is in effect along Loop 303 and parts of the I-10.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 6-7

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From football to beer to monster trucks, there's plenty of fun events to check out across the Valley for Aug. 6-7. Peoria Firefighter Charities Drive-Thru Backpack Event - Peoria. "Back to school time is quickly approaching. Join the Peoria Firefighters Charities as they help...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue brings the luau to Glendale

Ono Hawaiian Barbecue opened its 11th Arizona location on 58th Avenue and West Bell Road. The new location opened on July 28, and a grand celebration was held to welcome the restaurant to the city. Ono Hawaiian Barbecue focuses on Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and island specialities such as katsu chicken...
GLENDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

One Mesa race resolved, other may continue

Former Mesa City Council member Scott Somers will be able to remove “former” from his title in January but Vice Mayor Jenn Duff is preparing for a November run-off contest with one of her two challengers. Somers’ 58%-42% lead was sufficient for businesswoman Darla Trendler to concede in...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Clayco breaks ground on Power Industrial in Mesa

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Arizona

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that they love to eat a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side or a really nice pizza. If you are among these people, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three amazing places in Arizona where you can grab truly delicious burgers. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger places made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s a roundup of mayoral results in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — The primary election held Tuesday decided the races for mayor across several cities and towns in Maricopa County. About a dozen municipalities either chose a new mayor or decided to retain the current mayor, some of which ran unopposed. Here’s a roundup of mayoral results across the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley

It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Snared: How a South Phoenix Kid Got 16 Years in the Slammer for One Ounce of Weed

There was no reason Trent Bouhdida had to go to prison. Certainly not for a 16-year stretch. But flukes and bad luck can do that. It was May 14, 2015. Bouhdida was 21 years old. With another unbearable Arizona summer fast approaching, he found himself in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven across from his east Phoenix apartment in need of a soft drink.
PHOENIX, AZ

