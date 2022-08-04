Read on www.kcci.com
Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations
DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located
DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?
IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
One of the Largest Flea Markets in Iowa is Happening This Month
The first annual Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is quickly approaching! The event is happening Sunday, August 21st at the Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello, IA. This marks the first year the show will be held in Monticello after 37 years at the Maquoketa Fairgrounds. With expectations of...
Six Animals You Didn’t Know Lived in Iowa
Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind while thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these animals once called...
Des Moines City Council set to approve plans for new fire station
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council is set to approve plans for a new fire station at their meeting on Monday. Station #4 could soon be torn down and moved if the City Council approves the plans. The first step of the project would be to...
Artist says metal knot reflects Altoona, Midwest
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.
16 new vendors coming to the Des Moines Farmers' Market
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Farmers Market is adding 16 new local vendors to the Historic Court District. It's the first time the market has brought on new vendors mid-market season. One of those vendors is GG's Chicken and Waffles. Owner Garrison Goodlett says his restaurant got...
Athletes scale 17-story Des Moines apartment for fundraiser raising thousands
DES MOINES, Iowa — Not many people would climb up a 17-story apartment building, but that didn't stop a central Iowa woman who's blind from joining more than a dozen others in Des Moines on Saturday. Bettina Dolinsek takes part in CrossFit competitions, but never before has she scaled...
Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 5th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
Iowa no longer first in the nation?
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Iowa may no longer be number one. Democrats are poised to strip Iowa of its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024, part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Des Moines neighborhood on the lookout for peacock on the loose
DES MOINES, Iowa — The search continues for a peacock on the loose in Des Moines. KCCI first reported the peacock when a Des Moines resident found the peacock up in a tree on Wednesday. Watch: Peacock stuck in a tree. On Thursday morning, a homeowner on 59th Street...
Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale
A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
Omicron subvariant particularly prominent in certain Midwest states, like Iowa
A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement on Ingredion strike status. Local union leaders are explaining more about why Ingredion workers decided to go on strike. Local organization holds back to school giveaway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community...
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
Bad Cases of ‘Corn Sweat’ Are Heating Up Iowa
Midwesterners are no strangers to oppressive summer temperatures. As a native East Coaster, one of the first things I really picked up on when I moved to Iowa was the whiplash-like weather that Iowa has. The winters are bitter and the summers are sweltering. In a recent report, parts of...
BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
