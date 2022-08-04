ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

KCCI.com

Price Chopper to close one of its Des Moines locations

DES MOINES, Iowa — Price Chopper, a popular area grocery store, is closing its location on Merle Hay Road. A representative at the store confirmed the closing to KCCI. The company says most employees will be transferred to its other locations. The Merle Hay store will close on Sept....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

ARL: Loose peacock in Des Moines has been located

DES MOINES, Iowa — The peacock that has been spotted across Des Moines has finally been captured, according to the Animal Rescue League. Our feathery friend, who goes by the name Jimmy, was first seen on Wednesday in a tree. Watch: Peacock stuck in tree in Des Moines. The...
DES MOINES, IA
We Are Iowa

How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?

IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Railroad bridge to Iowa

This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
MUSCATINE, IA
Ankeny, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Business
Ankeny, IA
Iowa Government
Ankeny, IA
Des Moines, IA
Hot 104.7

Six Animals You Didn’t Know Lived in Iowa

Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind while thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these animals once called...
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Artist says metal knot reflects Altoona, Midwest

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

16 new vendors coming to the Des Moines Farmers' Market

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Farmers Market is adding 16 new local vendors to the Historic Court District. It's the first time the market has brought on new vendors mid-market season. One of those vendors is GG's Chicken and Waffles. Owner Garrison Goodlett says his restaurant got...
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, August 5th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are asking the public for help in finding a person of interest in a weekend murder case. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center Sunday night after 22-year-old Charles Lovelady was brought in with a gunshot wound and died. Police say 26-year-old Cedrick Thomas, Junior, has information critical to the case. He’s black, five-foot-ten, 140 pounds, with a neck tattoo. He may be in or headed for Cedar Rapids. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA
ktwb.com

Iowa no longer first in the nation?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Iowa may no longer be number one. Democrats are poised to strip Iowa of its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024, part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale

A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

FedEx driver befriends Des Moines 2-year-old through art

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two-year-old Henry Wasson loves to paint rocks. Red paint, blue paint — doesn't seem to matter. The masterpieces are set on display in Henry's street-side art gallery. And as it turns out, Henry has a fan. "Day in and day out, this is my...
DES MOINES, IA
KELOLAND TV

Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
104.5 KDAT

Bad Cases of ‘Corn Sweat’ Are Heating Up Iowa

Midwesterners are no strangers to oppressive summer temperatures. As a native East Coaster, one of the first things I really picked up on when I moved to Iowa was the whiplash-like weather that Iowa has. The winters are bitter and the summers are sweltering. In a recent report, parts of...
IOWA STATE
We Are Iowa

BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
IOWA STATE

