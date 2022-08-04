ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.

ALTOONA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO