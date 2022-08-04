Warwick schools to hold second info session on new high school proposal

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — More than 200 swimmers took to the Narragansett Bay in Newport Saturday morning for the 46th Save The Bay’s annual swim fundraiser. The two mile race started from the Naval Was College and ended at Potter’s Cove in Jamestown. The fundraiser is to support the mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO