Warwick schools to hold second info session on new high school proposal

ABC6.com
Attorney calls out North Kingstown School Committee to commit to recommendations
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — An attorney representing victims of alleged naked “fat checks” at North Kingstown High School on Thursday reiterated his call to implement a judge’s recommendations previously outlined. Attorney Tim Conlon said the school is not acting on the judge’s recommendation to provide...
ABC6.com
Hundreds swim at 46th Save The Bay’s fundraiser in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — More than 200 swimmers took to the Narragansett Bay in Newport Saturday morning for the 46th Save The Bay’s annual swim fundraiser. The two mile race started from the Naval Was College and ended at Potter’s Cove in Jamestown. The fundraiser is to support the mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.
ABC6.com
Construction for South Attleboro train station to begin this fall
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Construction for the South Attleboro Commuter Rail train station is set to begin this fall. The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority previously said that the station doesn’t mean accessibility standards. The station also temporarily suspended service last year because the pedestrian bridge needed a full replacement.
ABC6.com
Accessibility improvements for South Attleboro Commuter Rail station to start this fall
SOUTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The South Attleboro Commuter Rail station will start accessibility improvements this fall. According to the MBTA, the station doesn’t meet current accessibility standards. The station also temporarily suspended service last year because the pedestrian bridge needed a full replacement. With nearly $7 million...
ABC6.com
Warren Fire Department highlights National Purple Heart Day
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warren Fire Department took to social media Saturday afternoon to highlight National Purple Heart Day. National Purple Heart Day is on Aug 7 every year for Americans to remember and honor the men and women who were killed or wounded while serving their country.
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
ABC6.com
Elorza vetoes City Council’s proposed hybrid school board
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Friday vetoed the City Council’s proposed hybrid school board. The City Council’s proposition would include having non-partisan elections for five regions: north, south, east, west, and central. Each region would elect two school board members, for a total of 10 members, serving on three, four-year term limits for board members.
johnstonsunrise.net
New blood joins Johnston Democratic Town Committee
The special and sincere smile on Stephen “Steve” Mandarelli’s face was brighter than usual the other night inside the Johnston Democratic Town Committee (JDTC) Headquarters at 1505 Atwood Ave. That’s because, via a show of hands and Chants of “I,” Mandarelli was unanimously elected to represent District...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
ABC6.com
Large police presence in North Providence neighborhood
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There’s a large police presence on Wentworth Street in North Providence Saturday evening. Officers are seen canvassing the neighborhood just before 8 p.m. We’ll have more information as this news develops.
4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident
During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
whdh.com
Leapfest, long-running parachuting event, returns to Rhode Island after 2-year hiatus
EXETER, R.I. (WHDH) - After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s longest running international static line parachute event returned to Rhode Island on Saturday. Paratroopers from the United Kingdom and New Zealand were among the countries represented at Leapfest in Exteter, Rhode Island. According to...
ABC6.com
Providence Police Explorers hold car wash fundraiser Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Providence Explorers held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in effort to raise money for the program. Donations from the car wash will fund Explorers’ uniforms and team building activities. The program focuses on helping local young adults learn about law...
ABC6.com
All non-essential water use banned in Attleboro due to drought
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux announced Friday that all non-essential water use in the city is banned starting Saturday morning. This comes as a level 3 drought is expected by the state Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. The restrictions include watering your lawn by any...
ABC6.com
Woman accused of striking man with screwdriver in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police said a woman was arrested after striking a man with a screwdriver. Police responded to Whelden Avenue Saturday night for a report of a possible stabbing. Lt. Michael Rapoza said an argument began between a male and female who were both...
johnstonsunrise.net
Relative opponents squabble over residency in RI District 42
Former Massachusetts congressman and U.S. Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill coined the famous phrase: “All politics is local.”. In Rhode Island, local politics tend to be especially political. The race for Rhode Island’s District 42 State Representative seat has already garnered attention for featuring two family members...
rimonthly.com
Providence is Undergoing Its Biggest Makeover Since the 1990s
Long before we met on the wild steppes of the Internet, we gathered on the cobblestones of the agora or the grassy village green to conduct our business, our political debates and our friendships. Eventually, the supermarket replaced the farmers market, commercial real estate gobbled up the urban acreage and the town square fell out of fashion.
Remembering Dartmouth’s Tyler Joseph Leonard [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
A foundation honoring the memory of Dartmouth's Tyler Joseph Leonard and Child and Family Services are working together to help young people at risk of committing suicide. Tyler was 30 years old, a graduate of Dartmouth High School and Bridgewater State University, when he took his own life in 2018.
Turnto10.com
Utility pole falls onto Richmond restaurant
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A utility pole fell onto a restaurant in Richmond on Saturday evening. Rhode Island Energy was on scene at Dragon Palace on Main Street. The pole slammed onto a refrigerator cooler, causing serious damage. The owners told an NBC 10 News crew the pole randomly...
