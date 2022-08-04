Read on www.kciiradio.com
Related
kciiradio.com
Board of Supervisors Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session this week. The board will hear two personnel change requests, the annual investment report, the quarterly fee report, and the semi-annual statement of funds from the Treasurer’s Office. The Board will also hear several road improvement issues and consider an agreement to set up a base of operations for Washington County Ambulance in Kalona.
kciiradio.com
Mayor Rosien Talks About Upcoming Water Main Project
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, a date was established for a public hearing regarding plans, specifications, and an estimate of cost for the upcoming 2022 Water Main Project. The date for the public hearing has been set for next week’s City Council Meeting on Tuesday, August 16th, and a date for receiving bids has been set for some time in September.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Emergency Management Commission Meeting Preview
The Washington County Emergency Management Commission will meet this week at the Washington County Emergency Operations Center. An update will be provided on the progress of the drone program, the start of which received acknowledgment and the support of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. A coordinator report will also be discussed, along with reviewing several purchases, including a new light tower and those items purchased through local donations. There will also be a time for public input at the end of the meeting.
kciiradio.com
Highland Board Meets Monday in Regular Session
The Highland School board will focus on several action items when they meet in regular session Monday. Highlights include discussion of a possible Washington County Riverboat Foundation Grant, an agreement with Iowa Family Counseling, work on the disposable bus and bid process, elementary playground project, policy readings and reports from administration. The board will meet at 5p.m. in the High School Board Room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kciiradio.com
Mayor Rosien Speaks on Wellness Park’s All-Star Award
Washington’s Wellness Park was acknowledged by the Iowa League of Cities as a recipient of a 2022 All-Star Community Award in the most recent edition of Cityscape Magazine. More improvements may also be on the way as the Council approved a resolution allocating excess municipal grant funding to Wellness Park and other projects in Washington.
Iowa City site among few turning food scraps into compost
Jennifer Jordan walks up to a 250-foot mound of compost on a sunny morning at the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center.
kciiradio.com
Repairs to Railroad Crossing Close Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction on Tuesday
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, repairs at the Canadian Pacific Railroad crossing of Iowa 70 in Columbus Junction will require closing the roadway to traffic for one day starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, weather permitting. Motorists will be directed to use an official off-site detour....
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Native Assumes Command of USS John P. Murtha
Command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is now in the hands of Lone Tree native Capt. Doug Langenberg. A quote from Langenberg states,“It is an honor and privilege to serve alongside the heroes of this great warship,” “I am truly excited and looking forward to bringing together the team of John P. Murtha and the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
bleedingheartland.com
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA with Tonia Poole
Director at the Kalona Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole shares the City’s upcoming visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Man drowns in Iowa River during child rescue
A man who was trying to rescue a child – who was helped from the water and survived – drowned Friday in the Iowa River, according to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 6 p.m., the Joint Emergency Communication Center received a...
kciiradio.com
More Felony Charges Come in Against Washington County Inmate
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported to the Washington County Jail to serve a warrant for fifty-year-old Trevor James Gast of Iowa City for third and fourth-degree burglary and trespassing first offense. Gast was being held at the Washington County Jail for an incident that occurred on July 26th when Gast and his girlfriend, thirty-six-year-old Bridget Elaine Dual, were arrested after the couple found an unlocked side door to a residential garage attached to a Riverside condo and entered the garage looking for items to steal.
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
kciiradio.com
West Chester Woman Arrested on Washington County Warrant
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested forty-five-year-old Cynthia Ann Wooldridge of West Chester for three separate Washington County Warrants on August 4th. Two of the warrants were for possession of a controlled substance, third or subsequent offense, a Class D felony carrying a possible five-year prison sentence, and a maximum of a $7,500 fine. The last warrant was for possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are also pending for interference with official acts.
kciiradio.com
Local Businesses Hosting Free Pork Burger Drive-Thru
Two Washington businesses, Bazooka Farmstar and JWV Pork, are teaming up to bring Washington a free pork burger drive-thru on August 10th at the Rocket Slide basketball courts in Sunset Park. Even though the event will be drive-thru style, there will still be room at Sunset Park for people to sit down and enjoy their meal. This event is first come, first serve, with the first 1,000 people receiving their free pork burger meal.
KCRG.com
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 6:07 p.m. on Friday the Joint Emergency Communication Center got a report of a possible drowning in the Iowa River at 6501 River Junction Road Southeast, which is located in rural Johnson County. At the scene, law enforcement learned that an adult male was missing after he rescued an 8-year-old child. Witnesses performed CPR on the child who was later taken to University of Iowa Hospitals. At 7:10 p.m. the adult male’s body was found dead following the recovery operation.
iowa.media
Iowa City leaders weigh truth, justice and hurt feelings as TRC chair Amel Ali is suspended over offensive comments
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) voted 7-0 to temporarily remove Amel Ali as its chair during the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday night. The vote to suspend Ali as chair came the same day the Iowa City Council held a special session to consider removing Ali from the TRC. Council members voted to defer the matter until their Aug. 16 formal meeting.
KCRG.com
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday evening at approximately 8:20 pm, the St. Luke’s Therapy Plus and Work Well Clinic at 830 1st Avenue SE sustained broken windows and doors as a result of gunshots fired at the building. No one inside the building was injured. Work Well and...
Comments / 0