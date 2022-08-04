Read on www.bbc.com
BBC
Noah Donohoe: Private hearing to take place before inquest
There is to be a private hearing before Noah Donohoe's inquest into whether information in police files can be withheld, the Coroners Service says. No date has been fixed - but it will come ahead of the inquest scheduled on 28 November. The 14-year-old was found dead in a storm...
Rishi Sunak's bid to become the next Prime Minister is being hindered by accusations that he betrayed Boris Johnson, allies have said
Accusations that Rishi Sunak is a 'Boris betrayer' are proving a major challenge for him as Tory members prepare to vote in the leadership contest, allies of the former chancellor have said. Mr Sunak – who is more than 30 points behind Liz Truss, according to two polls this week...
Rishi Sunak’s speech on funding urban areas ‘misunderstood’, says Tory ex-minister
Leadership candidate sparked outrage in Tunbridge Wells saying he helped redirect money to more prosperous towns
Liz Truss's team in secret talks to lure in defectors from Rishi Sunak after four former leadership rivals get behind her
Cabinet supporters of Rishi Sunak have been in talks with Liz Truss over defecting to her campaign as her poll lead lengthens, The Mail on Sunday has learned. One prominent member of the former Chancellor's camp was on the brink of announcing his switch to the Foreign Secretary last week, but pulled back following Ms Truss's ill-conceived – and swiftly reversed – plan to introduce regional pay for public sector workers.
BBC
Tackling Northern Ireland's dilapidated and derelict buildings
Northern Ireland's buildings are at risk of rotting beyond the point of salvage, a Belfast councillor has said. A Dilapidation Bill, which would have given councils more powers to deal with abandoned and derelict properties, was due to be introduced to the Assembly in 2021. The SDLP's Donal Lyons said...
Boris Johnson won’t act on cost of living crisis as he rejects pleas for emergency budget
Boris Johnson has rejected pleas to intervene on the cost of living crisis, refusing calls for an emergency budget, regular Cobra meetings and the recall of parliament.Gordon Brown has warned that children will be forced to attend school “ill-clad and undernourished” if the government does not act now to support people through the inflation crisis.But No 10 dismissed the former Labour prime minister’s demand for Cobra crisis meetings on the economy – insisting it was up to “a future prime minister to decide whether or what measures are required”.Asked if the PM could sit down with Tory leadership contenders...
U.K.・
Home Office paid out £70m in compensation and legal costs last year
The Home Office has been accused of wasting taxpayers’ money after paying out £70m in compensation and associated legal costs, official figures show. Departmental accounts for 2021-22 show that a total of £41.1m was handed out in compensation, which includes £25.1m to 768 victims of the Windrush scandal and £12.7m to 572 people who were wrongfully detained in immigration centres.
U.K.・
BBC
Bloody Friday: What happened in Belfast on 21 July 1972?
On Friday 21 July 1972, 19 Irish Republican Army (IRA) bombs exploded across Belfast in little over an hour on a warm afternoon. Nine people were killed and 130 others were seriously injured in what became known as Bloody Friday, another horrific day in the Troubles. What happened?. As the...
BBC
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak row over recession warning in latest TV clash
Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have set out competing plans to deal with the economic recession forecast by the Bank of England in their latest TV clash. Ms Truss said a recession was "not inevitable" if "bold" action was taken. But Mr Sunak said the foreign secretary's...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Former PM Gordon Brown demands emergency budget
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has demanded the Government come up with an emergency budget before a “financial timebomb” in October “pushes millions over the edge”. After a new report commissioned by Mr Brown suggested Government help has failed to address households’ needs, he said the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss must agree to emergency measures “this week”.
Jonathan Ashworth says Keir Starmer's breaches of MP code of conduct was 'inadvertent'
Jonathan Ashworth has defended Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leader was found to have breached the MP's code of conduct several times.The frontbencher appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss Sir Keir's failure to register eight separate interests on time."He's apologised and it's inadvertent, it's for late registrations of issues, is not for pretending he didn't get football tickets or something like that, it's not for trying to lie about it or hide the truth about it, it's about being a little bit late," Mr Ashworth said. Sign up to our newsletters.
BBC
Tory leadership: Labour calls for inquiry into Liz Truss event
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss should be investigated over allegations she did not declare thousands of pounds spent on wooing MPs at a dinner event, Labour has said. Labour says a so-called "Fizz with Liz" event at a London club last year may have breached spending rules for MPs. The...
‘Fuelled by anger’: politics loom larger than ever at Edinburgh fringe
Scandals, an outgoing PM and a Tory leadership race – comics seeking material are spoilt for choice
BBC
Archie Battersbee 'fought until the end', says mum after son dies
Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old who had been at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, has died. His mother, Hollie Dance, said: "Such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end." She said she was "the proudest mum in the world" as...
