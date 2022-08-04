ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A flight attendant says crew members have to sprint through airports and worry they will be met with angry passengers amid delays

By Beatrice Nolan
Business Insider
 4 days ago

  • A flight attendant said that crew members have to sprint through airports due to delays.
  • The attendant said crews could face either anger or cheers when they do arrive at gates.
  • "They think it's your fault the flight has been delayed," she told CNN .

A US flight attendant said that crews worry that angry passengers will meet them at the gate and have to sprint through airports when incoming flights are delayed, CNN reported.

Allie Malis said these situations were "uncomfortable" for staff.

She added flight crews could be met with angry passengers when they do arrive at gates. "They think it's your fault the flight has been delayed," she told CNN, but "you can't work two flights at once."

"Sometimes the passengers are cheering that you're arriving because it means their plane's going to go," or "they're upset," she added.

CNN also spoke to other flight attendants who said such issues, along with unpredictable schedules, negatively impacted crews' mental and physical well-being.

Malis said staffing issues were also leading to airline staff occasionally sleeping at airports.

Staffing issues have been plaguing the airline issues since travel rebounded dramatically this year from COVID-19 disruptions.

When the majority of countries introduced pandemic-travel restrictions in early 2020, many airlines furloughed or laid off staff. Now, airlines are scrambling to recruit to cope with both the travel resurgence and travel disruptions defining the summer.

In recent weeks, passengers have reported problems with lost luggage, as well as canceled holidays and missing pets, as a result of the ongoing travel chaos.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 49

Sam Clyde
3d ago

Passengers are sprinting through airports as well, dragging luggage and kids. Passengers sleep in airports at times as well. Sounds like overall, everyone suffers the same at an airport.

Reply(6)
33
eagle1
3d ago

As a pilot for a major US airline I refused to rush at breakneck speed for the next flight on plane changes and encouraged my crew to do the same. Just don’t show up at your new gate with a Starbucks in hand lol.

Reply(1)
11
Rebekah Santos
3d ago

Maybe she thinks she "has to sprint" to get to her next flight but we are not required to do that at any time. We get there when we can get there and safely. It is not our fault that the companies build these flights with connection times that are so short.

Reply
12
