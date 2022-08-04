PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
KRYSTAL BIOTECH, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of. operations should be read together with the unaudited condensed consolidated. financial statements and related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this. Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and with the audited financial statements and the. related...
AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
INDEX TO MD&A Page Page Results of Operations - Second Forward-Looking Statements 34 Quarter 47 Overview 35 Segmented Statement of Earnings 47 Critical Accounting Policies 36 Property and Casualty Insurance 49 Liquidity and Capital Resources 36 Holding Company, Other and Unallocated 58 Real. Estate Entities Acquired from the. Ratios 36...
Prudential Financial, Inc. to Redeem 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today that it will redeem all of the. outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2042 (CUSIP/ISIN No. 744320AL6 / US744320AL68) (the “Notes”). The Notes will be redeemed on. Sept. 15, 2022. at a...
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
Incenter Insurance Solutions Announces Lender Insurance Services, Bringing More Efficiency To The Commercial Lending Process
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , part of the Incenter family of companies, today announced its. These innovative programs are designed to give lenders a competitive advantage in the commercial and investor markets through two distinct offerings: 1) real estate investment portfolio reviews of existing insurance, and 2) specialty insurance products for short-term opportunities, such as fix and flips.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Indiana state representative proposed bill to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs in light of abortion ban
State Representative John L. Bartlett argued that banning erectile dysfunction drugs will put the onus of pregnancy onto men.
Former Attorney General Bill Barr says Jan. 6 grand jury activity suggests prosecutors "taking a hard look at the group at the top, including the president"
Former Attorney General Bill Barr called the newest federal grand jury subpoenas probing the Jan. 6, 202, Capitol riot "a significant event," one that suggests that government prosecutors are probing high-ranking Trump administration officials and allies, and even former President Donald Trump. "This suggests to me that they're taking a...
Truist Insurance Holdings enhances client offerings with acquisition of BenefitMall from Carlyle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc. , a subsidiary of. (NYSE: TFC) and the sixth-largest insurance brokerage in the. , announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire. BenefitMall. , the nation's largest benefits wholesale general agency, from funds managed by...
Data Results Published in American Journal of Managed Care demonstrate adoption and clinical utility of KidneyIntelX™ with Primary Care Physicians
98% of 401 Primary Care Physicians confirmed KidneyIntelX has value as a risk decision tool in their adult patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease stages 1-3b. American Diabetes Association. Annual Conference demonstrating improvements in guideline recommended care, including therapeutic managements and specialist consultation. NEW YORK. and. SALT...
American Academy of Actuaries Issues White Paper Entitled 'Issue Brief – Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes'
WASHINGTON , Aug. 5 (TNSrep) -- The American Academy of Actuaries issued the following 12-page white paper in. entitled "Issue Brief: Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes." * * *. Key Points. * Although COVID-19-related costs may be more predictable and the worst days of the pandemic appear to...
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
Acova Insurance Agency Inc. Offers Dynamic Plans for Business Insurance in Southgate and Wyandotte, Michigan: Acova Insurance Agency Inc helps business owners insure their business in the best possible manner.
Lincoln Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2022 -- Acova Insurance Agency Inc. is a prominent provider of insurance solutions in. . Through them, one can easily invest in a business, home, health, and. . They offer certain legal services as well. Acova Insurance Agency Inc. is a client-focused agency that...
Sen. Brown Continues Push on Private Equity Firms Involvement in Insurance Industry
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking. , Housing, and Urban Affairs, sent two letters asking for the continuing consideration of private equity's growing role in the insurance industry. In follow-up letters to. Steven Seitz. , Director of the...
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs — Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
Verisk Enhances ISO Businessowners Program to Help Carriers Rate Risk with Greater Accuracy in Evolving Business Climate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the economy and workplace evolve with the growth of artisanal entrepreneurs, new technologies and gig economy side hustles, so have the exposures that insurers face. To help insurers address these risks,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK) is revising its ISO Businessowners...
Temporary Health Insurance Market Projected to Show Strong Growth : Anthem, CVS Health, Allianz, Zurich, Wellcare Health Plans
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The Latest Released Temporary Health Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Usage Based Insurance for Automotive Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2027 : Acko General Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Allstate
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2022 -- The Latest Released Usage based. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Usage based. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Usage based.
Key Person Income Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : The Hartford, Nationwide, Allstate
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Key Person Income Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
