360 Nationals Starts Two Weeks Of Sprint Car Action In Knoxville

Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
Brown Wins Night 2 Of 360 Nationals
Brian Brown knows how to get around the Knoxville Raceway…and he proved that Friday night winning night two of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Brown blitzed the field, leading by as many as four seconds and was really never slowed by lapped traffic. Brown locks himself into tonight’s A-Main…starting fifth. Terry McCarl was second with Lynton Jeffrey the podium. With a solid A-Main finish coupled with a god time trial, Jeffrey will start on the pole of tonight’s finale. Aaron Reutzel, who was high point driver own Thursday will start on the front row. A complete breakdown of Saturday’s starters can be seen at KNIA KRLS dot com. Tonight there are just six more races tonight starting with a rare F-Main, should all cars show up for championship night at the Knoxville Raceway. Live coverage begins at five with Live Track Side and Race Nights Live at seven on KNIA.
Schuchart Outlasts Schatz For Capitani Classic Crown
Logan Schuchart had not had the season he was hoping for. Mired in 6th place in the World of Outlaws standings he made up for the frustration by holding off a hard charging Donny Schatz to take the 11th Annual Capitani Classic Sunday night at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Schuchart jumped out to the lead and led the first 16 laps but Schatz got by on lap 17 only to give it back to Schuchart on lap 18. The two battled for the rest of the way, but Schuchart nearly ran into disaster when Brady Bacon suddenly slowed coming out of turn two and Schuchart ran into the back of him. The caution came on due to Bacon’s inability to get back to the pits and Schuchart kept the lead by virtue of the yellow coming out. Schatz would mount a late charge but was unable to get by. Aaron Reutzel, coming off a 360 Nationals title finished 3rd. Schuchart told KNIA/KRLS Sports he had to adapt after Schatz made the first pass.
Des Moines Challenge Starts in Two Weeks
The official Disc Golf Pro Tour begins in less than two weeks in Indianola, after hosting the first annual 2021 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament at Pickard Park last summer. Organizer Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tournament is sponsored by TruBank, and brought thousands of visitors to Indianola this summer, and will be one of just 20 events held nationwide as part of the tour in 2022. The Des Moines Challenge will be August 19-21st in Pickard Park.
Excitement for Fall Sports Season Ramping Up on Eagle Lane
While the temperatures might say otherwise, the fall sports season at Pella Christian is just around the corner. The first fall sporting events for the Eagles are just over two weeks away. The PC football team will be the first team in action this fall, welcoming Des Moines Christian to Eagle Lane. Volleyball’s season begins with a tournament at Bondurant-Farrar, while cross country opens their campaign at Central College. Pella Christian Athletics Director Dan Branderhorst says it’s always fun to think about the fresh start of a new season, but he’s excited to see who will step into leadership roles this fall.
Pleasantville Football Schedule Sets New Stadium Debut for Week 2
The Pleasantville Football team will look to use the momentum from a great end of the 2021 regular season, to make another run at the Class 1A playoffs this season. The Trojans open the season on the road at Lynnville-Sully on August 26th. Pleasantville will open the doors to their brand-new stadium in week two, hosting Interstate-35 on September 2nd. The Trojans remaining home games will be on September 16th, 23rd, and October 7th against Sigourney-Keota, Central Decatur, and Van Buren. Outside of the opening road game against Lynnville-Sully, Pleasantville will travel to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Pella Christian, and Cardinal on September 9th, 30th, and October 14th.
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
Brian Brown Dominates NIght 2 Of The 360 Nationals
Brian Brown knows how to get around the Knoxville Raceway, and he proved that Friday night winning night two of the 32nd Annual 360 Nationals at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Brown blitzed the field, leading by as many as four seconds and was really never slowed by lapped traffic. He told KNIA/KRLS Sports, clean air was key and it was about time he qualified good at the 360 Nationals.
New Twin Cedars AD Sees Boys Sports Improving For The Sabers
Twin Cedars has a new athletic director, someone that is very familiar with the Saber programs. Current Cross Country, Boys Track and Field Coach and Assistant Girls Basketball Coach Theresa Davis accepted the new role this spring and immediately watched the Softball Squad make a magical run to a state championship. Davis says the Saber teams have had a great run of girls teams for the past few seasons, and sees the boys programs having the same renaissance in the next couple of years.
Izaak Walton League Open House Today
The Warren County Izaak Walton League Chapter House is holding an open house today. Lisa McIntyre with the Izaak Walton League tells KNIA News the league is a club full of conservationists and shooting enthusiasts, and registration for membership is currently open and the open house will be a good opportunity to learn more about what they do.
Central Football Ranked Top-15 in Two Polls, Herbers Earns Preseason Recognition
Coming off an NCAA Division III quarterfinal-round playoff appearance, Central College is ranked #14 in the D3football.com preseason poll. College Football America Yearbook also has the Dutch ranked, but at #8 in its NCAA Division III preseason top 30 rankings. Coming in at #14 on D3football.com’s preseason poll, Central is...
Pella Christian Announces New Leaders for PC Performance Program
The final few open coaching positions at Pella Christian for the 2022-2023 school year have been fill, as the Eagles have announced the new leaders of their PC Performance training program. Pella Christian Athletic Director Dan Branderhorst tells KRLS Sports that the Eagles will have three staff members working with athletes starting on Monday.
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
Judkins Continuing Professional Baseball Career in Stockton
A former Pella baseball standout is still playing professionally. Grant Judkins is in his second full season with the Stockton Ports, the Oakland Athletics Single-A Affiliate. Judkins has struck out 61 batters in 58 ⅓ innings this summer, and had his best month as a professional in July, going 2-0 overall with a 0.92 ERA and 22 strikeouts.
Melcher-Dallas Football With 5 Home Games In 8 During Regular Season
First official practices for football can start today, and the Melcher-Dallas Saints will be trying to improve on a 3-6 campaign in 2021. The Saints will start off on the road against Mormon Trail on August 26th, the home opener will be against Baxter on September 2nd. Homecoming will be September 23rd against arch-rival Twin Cedars with Woodward Academy and Grandview Christian finishing a three game home stand. The Saints end the regular season on October 14th on the road against BGM.
Pella Christian Hosting Basketball Tournament to End Summer
Ahead of classes and athletics returning, the Pella Christian basketball program is hosting an outdoor tournament to close out summer for the second consecutive year. Compete on the Concrete is open to all basketball players in 3rd grade or older for 3-on-3 competition on Saturday, August 20th. Registration is $40 per team with proceeds benefiting Eagles High School Basketball.
Drought Spreads Locally, Little Relief in Sight
A dry month of July and recent stretches of heat have expanded drought locally across south central Iowa. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows moderate conditions now exist in Marion and Warren Counties, as well as several neighboring communities. The summary issued by the organization notes that most of southern and western Iowa have missed out on soaking rains for several weeks dating back to the late spring. This is the third consecutive summer that drought conditions have been documented locally by the U.S. Drought Monitor Report (most of June 2021 and late August/early September of 2020).
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Receiving Star Schminke Added to Central Football Staff
A key component in Central College’s record-setting 2021 football campaign is returning to the Dutch this fall, but as a member of the coaching staff. Tanner Schminke, who received first-team Division III All-American honors from the Associated Press and D3fooball.com as a wide receiver, is joining the staff as an assistant coach working with defensive ends.
Central Homecoming Set for Oct. 7-9
Central College will welcome alumni, family and friends back to campus for Homecoming 2022 from Oct. 7-9. The Dutch football team will face Wartburg College at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in its Homecoming matchup at Ron and Joyce Schipper Stadium. Admission to the game is free. According to the D3football.com preseason poll, Central is ranked No. 14 nationally.
