360 Nationals Starts Two Weeks Of Sprint Car Action In Knoxville

Logan Schuchart had not had the season he was hoping for. Mired in 6th place in the World of Outlaws standings he made up for the frustration by holding off a hard charging Donny Schatz to take the 11th Annual Capitani Classic Sunday night at the Knoxville Raceway heard live on KNIA. Schuchart jumped out to the lead and led the first 16 laps but Schatz got by on lap 17 only to give it back to Schuchart on lap 18. The two battled for the rest of the way, but Schuchart nearly ran into disaster when Brady Bacon suddenly slowed coming out of turn two and Schuchart ran into the back of him. The caution came on due to Bacon’s inability to get back to the pits and Schuchart kept the lead by virtue of the yellow coming out. Schatz would mount a late charge but was unable to get by. Aaron Reutzel, coming off a 360 Nationals title finished 3rd. Schuchart told KNIA/KRLS Sports he had to adapt after Schatz made the first pass.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO