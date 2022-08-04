Socorro ISD addresses capacity issues at several campuses

Read on cbs4local.com
El Paso Harmony Public Schools invest in educators to retain them
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As the national teacher shortage continues, Harmony Public Schools plans to invest in their educators to combat this issue. The Harmony Public Schools executive board voted unanimously to give teachers a pay raise on their base salary this school year. This vote included a...
El Paso United provides comfort for students, teachers returning to school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center is providing students and teachers comfort as they return to school. The El Paso United Family reminds the community that services continue for the community so students, parents, and the school staff can feel safe and return with the same warmth, enthusiasm, and compassion they bring to the start of any school year.
El Paso Harmony Public School teachers receive pay increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Harmony Public Schools teachers in El Paso will be receiving an increase in base salary this school year, following a weekend vote by the Harmony Public Schools executive board. The board on Saturday voted unanimously to provide a $1,000 pay increase for all...
El Paso police ramps up patrol in school zones, cracks down on drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office hosts community meeting for residents
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Community Service Section Deputies represented the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at the Horizon-Eastlake Regional Community meeting. The meeting was held at the ESD Fire Administration Building. Presentations from the University Medical Center of El Paso and El Paso County Commissioner Pct.3 Illiana Holguín...
El Paso artist travels to Uvalde to help with series of murals honoring victims
EL PASO, Texas — An El Paso artist was a part of creating a mural dedicated to the 21 lives lost in Uvalde. Albert "Tino" Ortega is one of 21 artists tasked with creating a portrait of one of the victims. ”I was invited a couple of months ago...
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
Sun Bowl Association to announce 2022 Sun Court Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association will host the 2022 Sun Court Coronation on Friday at the El Paso Country Club. During the Coronation, Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association President Robert Dunlop and Sun Court Chairperson Linda Smith will present and announce the 2022 Sun Queen and her court.
Skinny's BBQ opening in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Skinny's BBQ is having its grand opening in El Paso. Skinny's BBQ is a veteran-owned company that started as a food truck. The grand opening is Saturday. The restaurant is located at 1320 N. Zaragoza Suit 105. They will offer discounts for military, first...
El Paso County Sheriff's Office extends fan drive to help residents stay cool
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to donate new or used fans for their fan drive. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3850 Justice Dr. Deputies...
Man in Las Cruces shoplifting, police pursuit wanted after leaving El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man involved in an aggravated robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit is wanted by police. On July 27, Joshua Lopez was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Las Cruces. Lopez who fled the...
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
El Paso Opera takes performances to streetcars, local parks this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Friday night marks the first of many events for the El Paso Opera's Viva Frida! month. The month of August will be filled with opportunities to see the El Paso Opera perform, leading up to their performance of Frida at Abraham Chavez Theater on Aug. 27, 2022.
Bank of America Charitable Foundation donates $370K to El Paso non-profits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Bank of America Charitable Foundation donated a total of $370,000 to multiple local non-profit organizations in El Paso and Las Cruces Friday. 2022 grant awardees include:. Casa de Peregrinos. El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. El Paso Collaborative for Community and Economic Development.
Brown Middle School 'lockout' lifted after report of armed person
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A "lock out" at Brown Middle School in west El Paso was lifted shortly after police said it had been placed on "lockdown" Friday afternoon. At 3:16 p.m., the El Paso Police Department stated, "Brown Middle School was currently on lock down due to a subject with a gun call in the area. PD is assisting EPISD clearing the school as a precaution only. No threats have been made to the school."
Upper Valley residents alarmed on pursuits that result in crashes in area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Residents in the Upper Valley have mixed reactions regarding the pursuits that have occurred in their neighborhood to date this year. So far this year there have been three pursuits that begin in the Upper Valley involving undocumented migrants that have led to car crashes.
El Paso Animal Services to hold 'Clear the Shelters' national adoption event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services will hold the national adoption event "Clear the Shelters" for the seventh year in a row. The event will take place through the end of the month at the shelter located at 5001 Fred Wilson Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Police search for man accused of shooting at Days Inn motel in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they said shot at a motel room in east El Paso. Police said the shooting happened at the Days Inn at 10635 Gateway...
Police looking for information road rage shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old girl being injured. The incident in which the dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage fight with the...
