WBBJ
Warm, Humid, Mostly Dry Weekend for West TN.
Here is a look at some of the rain totals from Friday morning across West Tennessee. Most locations north of I-40 saw 2″ or more well needed rain. Showers and some weak storms may linger into the weekend but chances overall remain pretty low. The clouds will move out into the weekend as well and some afternoon clouds will develop each day. There is still a chance for some heat and humidity driven pop ups showers both afternoons but chances are only around 10-20%. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday depending on how quickly the clouds break up into the afternoon. Sunday highs may be a degree or two warmer. Winds will come out of the southwest most of the weekend as well. Overnight lows during the weekend will fall down to the low to mid 70s.
WBBJ
Wilma McSwain Hansen
Services for Wilma McSwain Hansen, 100, will be Monday, August 8 at 2 p.m. at Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Ms. Hansen died Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She and her twin brother were born April 19, 1922...
WBBJ
Malinda Ann Brooks Williams
On August, 3rd 2022, Malinda Ann Brooks Williams was called home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ after a valiant and God-filled journey with cancer. She was born on a chilly Saturday morning in Memphis, TN to William & Frances (née Becky) Brooks. She was the strong-willed, curly-haired, often bratty yet beloved baby sister of Larry, Mandy, Wyatt & Lee Brooks.
WBBJ
AP News Guide: A look at Tennessee’s primary elections
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s primary elections Thursday will determine party nominees for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. A handful of ballot initiatives and district attorney races were also on the ballot in some counties, as well as Supreme Court retention for all of the justices. Through...
