Here is a look at some of the rain totals from Friday morning across West Tennessee. Most locations north of I-40 saw 2″ or more well needed rain. Showers and some weak storms may linger into the weekend but chances overall remain pretty low. The clouds will move out into the weekend as well and some afternoon clouds will develop each day. There is still a chance for some heat and humidity driven pop ups showers both afternoons but chances are only around 10-20%. Highs will reach the low 90s on Saturday depending on how quickly the clouds break up into the afternoon. Sunday highs may be a degree or two warmer. Winds will come out of the southwest most of the weekend as well. Overnight lows during the weekend will fall down to the low to mid 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO