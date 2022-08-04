Read on www.thedigitalfix.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
After Umbrella Academy And Sandman, Netflix Has Ordered Up Two More A+ Comic Book Adaptations (And Idris Elba Is Involved)
Netflix is bringing more top-notch comic book storytelling to streaming audiences, with Idris Elba, Bullet Train's director, and more involved.
Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reveals Gruesome Scarlet Witch and Baron Mordo Moment
Marvel Studios has officially unleashed The Multiverse Saga on the world with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the studio beyond what we've been used to with the multiverse and introduced us to the idea of incursions. An incursion is when two universes are on the verge of destruction and Strange causes one during his battle with the Scarlet Witch. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured a lot of things including the return of Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, but the film also removed a lot of cool moments. One of the deleted scenes from the film featured Scarlet Witch murdering Baron Mordo from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.
Will Avengers: Secret Wars finally give us black suit Spider-Man?
Ever since the very first Spider-Man movie, fans have wanted one thing – a good adaptation of one of Spidey’s most iconic storylines, the Black Suit saga. For those who don’t know this story, it sees Peter Parker get a new sleek, black costume adorned with a massive white spider.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Margot Robbie 'Insulted' That Lady Gaga Nabbed Role As Harley Quinn In New 'Joker' Movie, Source Reveals
Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in several movies, has been replaced by Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à deux — something that isn’t sitting well with Hollywood insiders.“Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel instead of Margot Robbie is a joke. Every real actor in Hollywood should be nervous that they are going to be replaced with some pop culture phenomenon who hasn’t paid their dues,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Margot isn’t angry about the choice; she is insulted,” adds a pal. “This isn’t about casting the most talented person for the role, but rather casting...
Vin Diesel directed a Fast and Furious film you’ve probably not seen
The Fast and Furious franchise is known for its popular spin-offs like Hobbs and Shaw, but did you know there’s more out there? Directed by Vin Diesel, Los Bandoleros, which is Spanish for ‘The Outlaws’, was released in 2009 at the International Latin Cinema Festival. The short...
‘Home Improvement’ Star Debbe Dunning Is Still Stunning At 56
On the popular sitcom Home Improvement, Pamela Anderson served as the original Tool Time girl but ultimately left the show for Baywatch. Debbe Dunning stepped in as her replacement and played Heidi Keppert, the new assistant on Tool Time from seasons 3 to 8. After the series ended in 1999,...
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
‘Better Call Saul’: New Episode Title Hints at Return of Kim Wexler
Better Call Saul is two episodes away from coming to an end. And the stakes continue to get higher and higher. One face that’s been missing from the last two episodes is Kim Wexler, played by Rhea Seehorn. After episode nine, “Fun and Games” became so racked with guilt...
Donald Sutherland’s Children: Meet His 5 Kids, Including Son Keifer Sutherland
Donald Sutherland has been one of the most adored actors for over 50 years. From his early work in classics like M*A*S*H and Animal House to recent hits like The Hunger Games movies, Donald has been loved by audiences for generations. Throughout his life, Donald has been married thrice, and...
Netflix viewers in ‘shock’ after watching ‘insane’ docuseries about Woodstock ’99 festival
Netflix has left viewers in “shock” with its new documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.The new docuseries takes a look at the 1999 US music festival that “degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots, and destruction”.“Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos,” the official logline reads.Following its Wednesday (3 August) release, baffled fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the “insane” documentary. “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s***...
Who is The Prodigal in Sandman?
The first season of The Sandman has arrived on Netflix, and it’s surprisingly good. The TV series manages to capture the quintessential magic of Neil Gaiman’s great comic books while also making it accessible for those who haven’t spent the last decade praying for an adaptation. The...
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
Mickey Rourke’s Con Air audition sounds like a disaster
Hollywood is a dog-eat-dog world, and you’ve got to give it everything as an actor if you want to secure the big roles, but when Mickey Rourke auditioned for the ‘90s movie Con Air, he took that a little bit too far. Well, a lot too far, actually, and his crazy methods cost him the role.
Purple Hearts: Netflix No 1 movie hailed as ‘beautiful’ by viewers despite critical hammering
The Gray Man has been deposed at the top of Netflix’s film rankings by romance Purple Hearts.The film, which debuted on the streaming service last week, focuses on a love affair between an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier.Purple Hearts was lambasted by critics after its release, and currently holds a positive critical rating of just 33 per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.However, general audiences have been a lot more positive about the film – a fact that’s reflected in Purple Hearts’ 82 per cent positive audience score.Fans have shared their verdicts on the film on social media.“Just...
Thor 4 director didn’t know Hercules is a Marvel character
Warning minor spoilers ahead! The director of the latest outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Taika Waititi, has admitted that despite helming Thor: Love and Thunder, he wasn’t too familiar with all the characters in the action movie. During a Q&A shared via Reddit, the filmmaker revealed that he didn’t know that the figure from Greek Mythology Hercules also popped up in the Marvel comics.
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
Prey Reviews Are In, And The Critics Can’t Stop Talking About Amber Midthunder, Star Of The New Predator Movie
Reviews are in for Prey, a prequel in the Predator franchise, and the critics are all talking about star Amber Midthunder.
