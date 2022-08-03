Epstein Estate Attorneys Slam AG’s Emergency Motion as ‘Meritless’

Read on stjohnsource.com
Daily Beast
Ghislaine Maxwell’s Former Assistant Sues Julie Brown and HarperCollins Over Epstein Book
Star Miami Herald journalist Julie K. Brown is facing a second defamation lawsuit related to her 2021 book on the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking case—this time, from a former assistant to the multimillionaire’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently sentenced to 20 years behind bars. In February, Epstein victims...
LAW・
Connecticut Judge Balks at Defense Attorney ‘Musical Chairs’ as Sandy Hook Families Seek to Tie Alex Jones to ‘White Supremacy’
Attorneys for several of the plaintiffs in a Connecticut defamation lawsuit against InfoWars host Alex Jones and several associated entities have asked a judge to allow them to elicit testimony about “white supremacy” and “right-wing extremism” in a swiftly approaching trial. Jury selection is scheduled to...
Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and feds file dueling documents in perjury case ahead of trial
The US Attorney for the District of Maryland, who is prosecuting Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby on counts of perjury and making false mortgage applications to purchase two vacation homes, detailed Mosby's finances and hit back at the embattled prosecutor's attempt to strike the word "hardship" from proceedings. Mosby pleaded...
Watch the Judge in Alex Jones’s Explosive Sandy Hook Trial Scold Him for Lying in Court
If there’s justice in the world, Alex Jones, the infamous conspiracy theorist on trial for the unconscionable, disgusting lies he spread that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax and that the children and teachers who lost their lives that day weren’t actually killed, will have to pay the full $150 million the families suing him for defamation have asked for. Further justice would be for him to never again have a platform from which to spew these outrageous, indefensible lies; total justice in my opinion would be for him to be completely shunned by society and for a witch to take his voice away so no one ever has to hear from him again. We’ll have to wait and see if that justice comes to pass, but on Wednesday, August 3, the universe gave Jones a teeny-tiny bit of what he deserves, when not only did his lies blow up in his face, but they did so thanks to his own legal team.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'
Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
Defense attorneys in R. Kelly case call for investigation of ex-lead prosecutor
Weeks before R. Kelly’s federal trial begins in Chicago, attorneys for one of his co-defendants have called for an investigation into actions taken by the former lead prosecutor. A U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson said they would file a response.
Alex Jones bizarrely calls $4.1m Sandy Hook judgment a ‘victory for truth’ as punitive damages loom
After the jury reached a verdict in Alex Jones’s defamation damages trial and ordered him to pay the plaintiffs compensatory damages of $4.1m (£3.4m), the bombastic Infowars host nevertheless declared victory.Mr Jones was taken to court by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook massacre victim six-year-old Jesse Lewis, after they alleged they had endured years of torment and anguish because of his claims that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.While the jury awarded a significantly smaller amount than the plaintiffs’ request for $150m (£124m), it was far more than the $8 (£6.6m) offered by...
Justice Department doesn't want Oath Keepers to blame Trump at trial
The Justice Department is trying to block the Oath Keepers they've charged with seditious conspiracy from shifting blame to Donald Trump when they are tried in federal court later this year, according to a court filing.
R. Kelly hasn't paid any of his court fees, but he has $27,828 stored in his commissary account
R. Kelly, who is serving a 30 year sentence on sex trafficking and racketeering, hasn't paid any of his court fees.
Alex Jones' Attorney Raises Middle Finger During Trial at Sandy Hook Lawyer
Infowars' Alex Jones has already been found guilty of defamation and a jury is now convening to determine what damages he owes.
Chicago man pleads guilty to stalking R. Kelly victim
July 26 (UPI) -- A Chicago man who said he was a manager, adviser and friend of R. Kelly has pleaded guilty to having threatened, harassed and blackmailed one of the disgraced R&B singer's victims. Donnell Russell, 47, pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly to one...
Alex Jones trial shown video of Infowars host belittling jury and accusing judge of ‘rigging’ Sandy Hook case
The Alex Jones defamation trial was shown a video of the Infowars host belittling the jury in his case and the judge being accused of “rigging” the proceedings.The lawyer for the parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre played the video, which saw Mr Jones say that the jury consisted of people who “don’t know what planet they’re on”.Mark Bankston, who is the lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, told the jury that Mr Jones made the...
Judge Blocks Weinstein Lawyers’ Subpoenas for Several Witnesses’ Emails, Texts and Communication
Click here to read the full article. A Los Angeles judge on Monday ruled to limit the amount of information that could be obtained by Harvey Weinstein’s defense team for his upcoming trial on 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. Judge Lisa B. Lench approved the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas from four witnesses for their correspondence, including personal emails and texts dating as far back as 2004, with one of the alleged victims (referred to as Jane Doe #4). However, the judge said she wouldn’t prevent the defense from serving future subpoenas to victims, and wouldn’t ask them to notify...
Danny Masterson attorney asks for trial hold to focus on Trevor Bauer appeal
An attorney representing Trevor Bauer has asked for a hold in the Danny Masterson rape trial for her to conclude work on Bauer's appeal.
Prosecutors Seek Forfeiture of Michael Avenatti’s $4.5 Million Jet Ahead of California Sentencing for Client Embezzlement Schemes
Federal prosecutors moved Monday to make Michael Avenatti’s seized $4.5 million jet an official piece of government property as part of his upcoming sentence in his client fraud case. A forfeiture application filed in the Central District of California Monday afternoon said Avenatti tried to relinquish his interest in...
Alex Jones trial - live: Jury tells Infowars host to pay $45.2m in punitive damages on top of $4m compensation
A second verdict has been reached in the trial of Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The jury in Austin, Texas, decided on Thursday he must pay more than $4m in compensation to the parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. On Friday they ordered Jones to pay an additional $45.2m in punitive damages.Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis filed a defamation suit against Jones over his claims that the school shooting, that saw 20 children and six adults killed, was a hoax.Both gave impassioned testimony when in the witness box about...
BBC
Alex Jones must pay $4m in damages for Sandy Hook hoax claims
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $4.1m (£3.3m) in damages after falsely claiming the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. The parents of a victim have sought at least $150m in the Texas defamation trial against the Infowars founder. They said they endured harassment...
Gag order request denied in Murdaugh Murder Trial
The judge will not impose a gag order both sides had asked for in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. The denial is no surprise to people familiar with Circuit Judge Clifton Newman’s transparency tendency, often allowing live cameras in his courtroom.
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $45 million in punitive damages
A jury in Texas ordered far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting $45.2 million in punitive damages for falsely calling the mass shooting a hoax. Why it matters: The punitive damages come on top of the...
