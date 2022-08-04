Federal condo-safety financing proposal can prevent more tragedies like the Surfside collapse | Opinion [Miami Herald]

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
Law firm survived scandal, not pandemic
Ciklin Lubitz, once one of Palm Beach County's most formidable law firms, recently disbanded and its lawyers scattered after the coronavirus pandemic stretched the firm's ability to pay millions of dollars in office rent. Last month, the firm filed a. Palm Beach County Circuit Court. petition to distribute its assets...
Florida homeowners insurance crisis 'spiraling downhill'
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) "Most Florida homeowners do have their insurance coverage with these smaller, regional carriers. When you add that up, it's going to have significant impact." Mark Friedlander. , spokesperson for the. Insurance Information Institute. A crumbling. Florida. homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize...
Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co. , a Miami -based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by. policyholders who will now be directed to the state's industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing policies...
Louisiana insurers have paid $13.1 billion on Ida claims
Louisiana insurers have paid or reserved to pay $13.1 billion on Hurricane Ida claims through June 30, 2022, the state's department of insurance announced this week. Policyholders have filed 460,709 claims of all types from Hurricane Ida as of the end of June, according to the Louisiana Department of Insurance. Jefferson Parish reported the highest number of…
New NJ laws hike liability insurance required for car owners and landlords
Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Insurance costs will likely rise for car owners, landlords, and business owners under several bills Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday. The bills' sponsors say they are meant to protect motorists, renters, and others from the potentially catastrophic costs of accidents. But critics -...
Hearing for proposed health insurance rate hikes set for Aug. 15
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a request by insurance carriers to increase the cost of individual health plans next year by an average of 20.4%. The hearing, typically held in a state office building downtown, will take place at the. Legislative Office Building. on. Capitol...
The inflation problem nobody is talking about
Voters rank inflation as their top concern as prices continue to rise at the fastest pace in 40 years. While barely one-third of the U.S. workforce possesses at least a four-year degree, over 60% of state government jobs require one. To combat degree inflation, Maryland Gov. This article is available...
Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida waiting for $3.3 billion
Daily Iberian, The (New Iberia, LA) Insurers paid $9.8 billion to Louisiana victims of Hurricane Ida in the last 10 months, representing roughly 65% of the 460,709 claims filed through. June 30. , according to data released by the. Louisiana Department of Insurance. this week. Insurance Commissioner. Jim Donelon. on...
You’re already paying too much
Oyster Bay Record Pilot (NY) Health insurance providers seek an average rate increase of nearly 19 percent next year for individuals, and more than 16 percent for small group plans, according to published reports. The chutzpah of this request is breathtaking. Health insurance providers have earned record profits throughout the...
