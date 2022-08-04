ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man stabbed to death in Inwood, police say

By AJ Jondonero
 4 days ago

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally stabbed in Manhattan overnight, police said on Thursday.

The victim, 47, was having an argument with another man along Dyckman Street near Seaman Avenue at around 1 a.m. before the suspect stabbed him, authorities said. Officers found him in the vicinity and he was taken by EMS to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation by police is ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly stabbing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PIX11

City employee struck with metal folding chair at Brooklyn pool: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Parks Department employee was violently struck with a metal folding chair at a Brooklyn pool Saturday morning, officials said. The female staffer was using a leaf blower to clear the front of the Betsy Head Pool facility in Brownsville when she was hit with the chair multiple times, according to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back on escalator at Yankee Stadium subway stop

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man in the back at the Yankee Stadium subway stop on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 33-year-old victim was on the escalator instead of the 161st Street and Yankee Stadium station when someone attacked around 1:30 p.m., officials said. The victim was stabbed in the back with […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Girl, 6, punched in scooter robbery by teens in Brooklyn: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — One of three teenage boys punched a six-year-old girl before they stole her scooter in Brooklyn on July 28, police said on Friday. The girl was on her razor scooter while at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Barlett Street at around 6 p.m. when the three boys approached her. One […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

