ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4

By Chelsea Robinson
WESH
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wesh.com

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Vehicle catches on fire in Altamonte Springs, fire officials say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — On Sunday, a vehicle fire was reported to the Seminole County Fire Department. The fire department responded to West Central Parkway and Montgomery Road. They received the call about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. After the vehicle started smoking, occupants in the vehicle safely...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Seminole County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Seminole County, FL
Accidents
veronews.com

Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Mile Marker#Traffic Accident#I 4
leesburg-news.com

Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County

A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Community welcomes firefighter home after ‘freak accident’ that caused head injury

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach firefighter received a warm welcome back home after returning from rehabilitation from an accident that caused him a head injury. Last year, FOX 35 News reported on an NSB firefighter, Jeremy Macklefresh, who suffered a head injury after getting in an accident after falling off of a city-owned ATV. Macklefresh's community rallied behind the incident once they found out he was on the job.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy