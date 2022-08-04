7-year-old girl dies after Seminole County crash on I-4

Read on www.wesh.com
6 hurt, including 1 teen, after fiery crash in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a multi-car crash with an SUV and a sedan led to a fire. Troopers said a 53-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat of the SUV, remains in critical condition. The SUV pulled out of a Publix on County...
click orlando
Motorcyclist in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A motorcyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a crash with another vehicle in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at 1:13 p.m. and occurred on South John Young Parkway at State Road 408, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News...
WESH
Vehicle catches on fire in Altamonte Springs, fire officials say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — On Sunday, a vehicle fire was reported to the Seminole County Fire Department. The fire department responded to West Central Parkway and Montgomery Road. They received the call about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. After the vehicle started smoking, occupants in the vehicle safely...
WESH
81-year-old Clermont man shot, injured by police officer after firing at first responders
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Clermont Police Department is investigating after a Friday night incident where an officer shot an elderly man who was firing a gun at first responders. The man has been identified as Wallace Wainwright, 81, of Clermont. Clermont Fire Department and EMS personnel were called to...
WESH
Deputies: 2 men killed in Orange County shooting, 1 man hospitalized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says three men were shot Saturday afternoon, and one of those men was shot by a deputy. There's an ongoing investigation at Heritage Hotel on 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail near Sand Lake Road. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave...
WESH
Missing Flagler County teenager found safe, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager reported missing in Flagler County Saturday has been found safe, deputies say. According to deputies, the 16-year-old teenage boy had been last seen in Palm Coast near Beechwood Lane before later being found.
Volusia County deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are trying to find a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Eleanna Vargas disappeared from her home on Euclid Avenue in DeLand on Tuesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said she could be in Miami with an unknown man.
veronews.com
Man charged after crashing stolen vehicle in high-speed chase
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Melbourne man was jailed this week after deputies said he crashed a stolen BMW car while fleeing from officers at speeds greater than 110 mph. Deputies were notified of the stolen vehicle after using the sheriff’s Flock Safety License Plate Reading Cameras positioned along several roadways, according to Flock Safety Head of Public Relations Holly Beilin.
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed after SUV overturns in single-vehicle crash in Lake County
A driver was killed after his sport utility vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Lake County. The 47-year-old Deland man was at the wheel of the SUV at 1:50 a.m. westbound on County Road 42m west of County Road 44, near the Lake County/Volusia County border when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the road, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle overturned.
sltablet.com
Clermont Officer Involved Shooting Officer Not Injured And Subject in Stable Condition
On 08/05/22, at approximately 8:15 pm, the Clermont Fire Department and EMS responded to a residence in the 1400 Block of W. Hwy. 50 for a medical call. The call was made by the wife of the subject, who both reside at this residence. Shortly after arrival, the subject, a...
click orlando
‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
click orlando
Ocklawaha girl, 11, found after being reported missing, endangered, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE: 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was located and is safe, Marion County deputies said Saturday morning. ORIGINAL: An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Arianna...
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for 2 carjackers who held victim at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are trying to track down two suspected carjackers. Deputies say two people, a man and a woman, armed with guns stole a red 2022 Acura sedan around 6 p.m. Friday night near Sherwood Terrace Drive off of Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive. Detectives...
fox35orlando.com
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
fox35orlando.com
Community welcomes firefighter home after ‘freak accident’ that caused head injury
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A New Smyrna Beach firefighter received a warm welcome back home after returning from rehabilitation from an accident that caused him a head injury. Last year, FOX 35 News reported on an NSB firefighter, Jeremy Macklefresh, who suffered a head injury after getting in an accident after falling off of a city-owned ATV. Macklefresh's community rallied behind the incident once they found out he was on the job.
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
