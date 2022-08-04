Read on www.wesh.com
WESH
FHP: Multiple people hurt in 2-vehicle crash, fire in Oviedo
OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Fire responded to both a two-vehicle crash and fire Sunday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says the scene was located on County Road 419 and happened around 5:30 p.m. near Snow Hill Road. Troopers say the crash was a T-Bone crash and one vehicle didn't yield...
WESH
Police: 20-year-old SUV driver killed in Lakeland crash, passenger seriously injured
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police responded to a deadly crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near the Interstate 4 access ramp and Memorial Boulevard. According to the Lakeland Police Department, a Ford Expedition was headed west on Memorial Boulevard before the crash. Police say...
click orlando
6 people hospitalized after crash in Oviedo, troopers say
Six people were hospitalized following a crash near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of those hospitalized is in critical condition, troopers said. Troopers said a vehicle was turning left out of Publix onto County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road...
WESH
Vehicle catches on fire in Altamonte Springs, fire officials say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — On Sunday, a vehicle fire was reported to the Seminole County Fire Department. The fire department responded to West Central Parkway and Montgomery Road. They received the call about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. After the vehicle started smoking, occupants in the vehicle safely...
WESH
WESH 2 Investigates: Witnesses recall events leading to deadly Orange County shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — WARNING: Some footage above may be disturbing to viewers and is graphic. WESH 2 Investigates has new information and exclusive video from a deadly, deputy-involved shooting Saturday in Orange County. One man was killed and another wounded before deputies arrived. A cellphone video was provided to...
WESH
Police: Leesburg woman found dead in laundry room
LEESBURG, Fla. — A woman was found dead in Leesburg Monday morning. According to Leesburg police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 3 a.m. "A caller advised they believed their friend, a 37-year-old woman, was dead," a report states. Responding officers found the woman...
fox35orlando.com
'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
mynews13.com
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
WESH
Deputies: 2 men killed in Orange County shooting, 1 man hospitalized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says three men were shot Saturday afternoon, and one of those men was shot by a deputy. There's an ongoing investigation at Heritage Hotel on 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail near Sand Lake Road. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave...
fox35orlando.com
Man surrenders after holding child hostage in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody and the child he reportedly held hostage is safe and unharmed following a domestic disturbance early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called out to the Grand Beach By Diamond Resorts on Lake Bryan Beach...
Lakeland man charged with murdering his roommate in their apartment
The Lakeland Police Department has charged a man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on July 2.
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
fox35orlando.com
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
WESH
Downtown Orlando to be surrounded by security checkpoints after shooting injures 7
Downtown bar and nightclub goers will encounter some big changes this weekend. Controlled entry points are being set up around the downtown core with the hope of cracking down on gun violence. Downtown Orlando will be surrounded by security checkpoints starting Friday night. The search of every person coming downtown...
westorlandonews.com
Deadly Weapons, Drugs Seized from Orlando Residence
Orlando police have been very active keeping the community safe, with another discovery of deadly weapons and drugs earlier this week. The Orlando Police Department announced that six firearms, multiple other weapons, 1.5 pounds of THC and felony amounts of cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine were located within the residence. Here’s...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for 2 carjackers who held victim at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are trying to track down two suspected carjackers. Deputies say two people, a man and a woman, armed with guns stole a red 2022 Acura sedan around 6 p.m. Friday night near Sherwood Terrace Drive off of Apopka-Vineland Road and Colonial Drive. Detectives...
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
click orlando
Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
spacecoastdaily.com
JULY 2022 DUI ARRESTS IN BREVARD COUNTY: Arrive Alive, Don’t Drink and Drive!
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – If you are wondering why your face is not on this poster, it’s because you didn’t put others’ lives at risk by drinking and driving in Brevard County. And, before anyone starts whining about this is unfair or humiliating remember this, they...
