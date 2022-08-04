ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

FHP: Multiple people hurt in 2-vehicle crash, fire in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Fire responded to both a two-vehicle crash and fire Sunday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol says the scene was located on County Road 419 and happened around 5:30 p.m. near Snow Hill Road. Troopers say the crash was a T-Bone crash and one vehicle didn't yield...
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

6 people hospitalized after crash in Oviedo, troopers say

Six people were hospitalized following a crash near Snow Hill Road in Seminole County on Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. One of those hospitalized is in critical condition, troopers said. Troopers said a vehicle was turning left out of Publix onto County Road 419 near Snow Hill Road...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Vehicle catches on fire in Altamonte Springs, fire officials say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — On Sunday, a vehicle fire was reported to the Seminole County Fire Department. The fire department responded to West Central Parkway and Montgomery Road. They received the call about the fire around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. After the vehicle started smoking, occupants in the vehicle safely...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
WESH

Police: Leesburg woman found dead in laundry room

LEESBURG, Fla. — A woman was found dead in Leesburg Monday morning. According to Leesburg police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Penn Street around 3 a.m. "A caller advised they believed their friend, a 37-year-old woman, was dead," a report states. Responding officers found the woman...
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Active crime scene' being investigated near Florida Mall in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators are at an active crime scene near the Florida Mall in Orlando on Saturday. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that this is happening in the area of 7900 S. Orange Blossom Trail. "Please avoid the area if possible because of traffic backups and active crime...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned

SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
SANFORD, FL
westorlandonews.com

Deadly Weapons, Drugs Seized from Orlando Residence

Orlando police have been very active keeping the community safe, with another discovery of deadly weapons and drugs earlier this week. The Orlando Police Department announced that six firearms, multiple other weapons, 1.5 pounds of THC and felony amounts of cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine were located within the residence. Here’s...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Cyclist hit by car in Cocoa Beach dies

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday in Cocoa Beach has died, police said. Cocoa Beach police said Erica Dildine, 41, was cycling along the southbound lanes of North Atlantic Avenue near Belt Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
COCOA BEACH, FL

