POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
A Fort Lauderdale doctor, a dead mother and an unpaid $70,000 malpractice suit judgment
Fort Lauderdale doctor Keith Robinson didn’t get his license suspended because a 2014 patient died shortly after giving childbirth. Robinson didn’t get his license suspended for settling the ensuing wrongful death malpractice suit.
Exclusive-Stellantis Mexico unit okays independent union; U.S. trade probe to end
MEXICO CITY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Mexican unit of carmaker Stellantis expects to resolve a complaint from Washington in several days, it said after it agreed to recognize an independent union, a move workers attributed to U.S. pressure under a recent trade pact.
