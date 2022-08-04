Adventist HealthAdventist Healthextends contract with Anthem Blue Cross

Read on insurancenewsnet.com
American Academy of Actuaries Issues White Paper Entitled 'Issue Brief – Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes'
WASHINGTON , Aug. 5 (TNSrep) -- The American Academy of Actuaries issued the following 12-page white paper in. entitled "Issue Brief: Drivers of 2023 Health Insurance Premium Changes." * * *. Key Points. * Although COVID-19-related costs may be more predictable and the worst days of the pandemic appear to...
New RICO Suit Filed by Wexler Boley & Elgersma LLP Accuses Centene Corporation, One of the Largest Health Insurers in the U.S., of Defrauding Millions of Consumers
Centene Corporation --currently the largest provider of health-insurance plans sold on the online exchanges established by the Affordable Care Act (ACA)--and its affiliates have been allegedly selling fraudulent health-insurance policies to millions of predominantly low-income consumers under the "Ambetter" brand name, according to a RICO lawsuit filed on Friday in the.
Data Results Published in American Journal of Managed Care demonstrate adoption and clinical utility of KidneyIntelX™ with Primary Care Physicians
98% of 401 Primary Care Physicians confirmed KidneyIntelX has value as a risk decision tool in their adult patients with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease stages 1-3b. American Diabetes Association. Annual Conference demonstrating improvements in guideline recommended care, including therapeutic managements and specialist consultation. NEW YORK. and. SALT...
The health care winners and losers in Democrats' economic package
We were scheduled to publish Tuesday through Thursday this week, but we sat down at the keyboard this morning because we didn't want to sit out the big news out of the Senate. Today's edition: What you need to know about the Senate's passage of Democrats' long-delayed health and climate bill. The health care winners and losers in Democrats' economic package.
healthinsurance.org: Passage of Inflation Reduction Act helps ensure affordable health coverage for 13 million Americans
Minneapolis, MN , Aug. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthinsurance.org released this statement today following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the. . The IRA extends the American Rescue Plan’s health insurance subsidy enhancements through 2025, preventing them from expiring at the end of this year. The measure will be considered next by the.
You’re already paying too much
Oyster Bay Record Pilot (NY) Health insurance providers seek an average rate increase of nearly 19 percent next year for individuals, and more than 16 percent for small group plans, according to published reports. The chutzpah of this request is breathtaking. Health insurance providers have earned record profits throughout the...
TONI SAYS: I've been laid-off … What are my Medicare options? [The Times-Tribune, Corbin, Ky.]
Times-Tribune (Corbin, KY) is pleased to offer 'Toni Says,' a new column featuring helpful information about Medicare presented in an engaging question-and-answer format. My husband, David, has been laid-off because of what is happening to the economy and rising gas prices. He is 68 and has never enrolled in Medicare. I am turning 65 this September and we both are covered under his employer's health plan which is ending.
Hearing for proposed health insurance rate hikes set for Aug. 15
The public will have a chance to weigh in on a request by insurance carriers to increase the cost of individual health plans next year by an average of 20.4%. The hearing, typically held in a state office building downtown, will take place at the. Legislative Office Building. on. Capitol...
