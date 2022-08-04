SAN ANGELO- Today, Joe Hyde interviews Tara Kelley about her brother, Bill Farmer, who has cancer and what they are doing to help raise funds for his ongoing battle. Also, former Police Chief Tim Vasquez is in San Angelo today for his sentencing after he was found guilty of honest mail fraud and bribery. An Ector County man was caught in a construction zone with 9 pounds of marijuana, a San Angelo Man was indicted for "accidentally" shooting another man, the local weather, and what's going on in San Angelo this weekend.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO