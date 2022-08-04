Read on www.conchovalleyhomepage.com
Nine pounds of marijuana found in work zone traffic stop
The driver was pulled over for going 81 in a 60 with workers present in the work zone.
Arrests for Selling Drugs & Evading Arrest Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Area Law Enforcement officers arrested 30 individuals over the last 24 hours who were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAPD warns of lost pet scam
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pet owners beware! The San Angelo Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Friday, August 5 that a scammer using a (210) area code, has been contacting people in the ‘Help Me Get Home’ Facebook group. The scammer would call and tell the owner that they have their animal and […]
Tim Vasquez to be Sentenced Friday at 1:30 p.m.
SAN ANGELO, TX — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez will be sentenced today at the Federal Courthouse in San Angelo, 33 E. Twohig Ave. His sentencing follows his conviction in March 2022 for bribery and three counts of honest mail fraud. Earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney in Lubbock stated that all together, Vasquez could get 70 years in jail.
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 5, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. One COVID-19-related death was reported on Tuesday, August 2nd. The patient was a woman in her 60s...
Wanted Wednesday: Woman with 2 theft warrants highlighted
Do you have any information on Bonnie Lopez?
‘Wanted Wednesday’ suspect taken into custody
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon that Wanted Wednesday (of August 3) suspect, Bonnie Lopez has been taken into custody. Lopez was wanted for two felony theft warrants. There is currently no bond set for Lopez.
Murder suspect bond hearing canceled after attorney withdraws
Wichita Falls murder defendant Ramon Rubio had his bond reduction hearing postponed after his attorney requested to withdraw because of a conflict of personality with his client.
REPORT: Suspect Indicted for Manslaughter in 'Accidental' Shooting After Victim Later Dies
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for manslaughter after a man he allegedly shot in the back later died of his injuries. According to court documents, on February 21, 2022, San Angelo police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Magdalen Street regarding a shooting victim call. Once officers were on scene, they learned that the victim, identified as Andy Hinojos, had been shot in the back and transported to the Shannon Emergency Room.
WATCH: Crash Rips Door off of Car in Dangerous High Speed Crash
SAN ANGELO – The driver of a white passenger car allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of N. Bryant and 14th St. Friday morning crashing into a red van. The crash tore the front passenger door off the white car. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic...
San Angelo Man Indicted for Selling Weapon Used in Capital Murder
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been incited by a Tom Green County grand jury for capital murder by terror or other threat that occurred in 2021. According to court documents, Mykah Saldivar was involved in the murder of Jacob Hernandez at the Nueva Vista Apartment complex in May 2021. Saldivar was the individual who either sold or gave Francisco Morales and David Rodriguez a gun to commit a crime.
San Angelo PD warns public about social media scam
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Friday it has been made aware of an unknown person/scammer with a 210 area code who has been contacting pet owners on the "Help me Get Home" Facebook page. The SAPD said the scammer advised the pet owner they...
Former San Angelo Police Chief sentenced to 15.5 years in corruption case
SAN ANGELO -Former San Angelo Chief of Police Tim Vasquez has been sentenced to 15 ½ years for accepting bribes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. A federal jury found Timothy Ray Vasquez, 52, guilty of one count of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization…
Former San Angelo chief gets over 15 years in prison
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas: Former San Angelo Chief of Police Tim Vasquez has been sentenced to 15 ½ years for accepting bribes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. A federal jury found Timothy […]
DAILY LIVE! | Former Police Chief Tim Vasquez Sentencing is Today
SAN ANGELO- Today, Joe Hyde interviews Tara Kelley about her brother, Bill Farmer, who has cancer and what they are doing to help raise funds for his ongoing battle. Also, former Police Chief Tim Vasquez is in San Angelo today for his sentencing after he was found guilty of honest mail fraud and bribery. An Ector County man was caught in a construction zone with 9 pounds of marijuana, a San Angelo Man was indicted for "accidentally" shooting another man, the local weather, and what's going on in San Angelo this weekend.
WATCH: Driver Arrested for DWI After Wild Rollover Crash on Curvy Lake Nasworthy Road
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Arrest Shoplifting Suspect After Downtown Foot Chase
SAN ANGELO- A shoplifting suspect has been arrested after taking police on a short foot chase near downtown San Angelo Wednesday. According to San Angelo Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza at the scene, officers were dispatched on August 3, 2022, regarding a shoplifting suspect at West Texas Fire Estinguisher. Officers...
Top 10 Worst San Angelo Bugs…1 in 3 Would Burn It Down To Remove
A new poll this week found that 66% of Americans say they would do "nearly anything" to get rid of bugs at home. That included whole house fumigation, putting glue traps everywhere, and even using a whole can of bug spray at once. More than half say they've considered moving because of bug infestations.
Structure fire on 17th and Oakes
SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
