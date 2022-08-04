ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Selling Drugs & Evading Arrest Top the Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Area Law Enforcement officers arrested 30 individuals over the last 24 hours who were booked into the Tom Green County Jail. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of lost pet scam

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Pet owners beware! The San Angelo Police Department announced on their Facebook page on Friday, August 5 that a scammer using a (210) area code, has been contacting people in the ‘Help Me Get Home’ Facebook group. The scammer would call and tell the owner that they have their animal and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Tim Vasquez to be Sentenced Friday at 1:30 p.m.

SAN ANGELO, TX — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez will be sentenced today at the Federal Courthouse in San Angelo, 33 E. Twohig Ave. His sentencing follows his conviction in March 2022 for bribery and three counts of honest mail fraud. Earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney in Lubbock stated that all together, Vasquez could get 70 years in jail.
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Tom Green County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Tom Green County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 5, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased in Tom Green County over the last week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. One COVID-19-related death was reported on Tuesday, August 2nd. The patient was a woman in her 60s...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Green
San Angelo LIVE!

REPORT: Suspect Indicted for Manslaughter in 'Accidental' Shooting After Victim Later Dies

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for manslaughter after a man he allegedly shot in the back later died of his injuries. According to court documents, on February 21, 2022, San Angelo police officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Magdalen Street regarding a shooting victim call. Once officers were on scene, they learned that the victim, identified as Andy Hinojos, had been shot in the back and transported to the Shannon Emergency Room.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Crash Rips Door off of Car in Dangerous High Speed Crash

SAN ANGELO – The driver of a white passenger car allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of N. Bryant and 14th St. Friday morning crashing into a red van. The crash tore the front passenger door off the white car. According to San Angelo Police Department Traffic...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Selling Weapon Used in Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been incited by a Tom Green County grand jury for capital murder by terror or other threat that occurred in 2021. According to court documents, Mykah Saldivar was involved in the murder of Jacob Hernandez at the Nueva Vista Apartment complex in May 2021. Saldivar was the individual who either sold or gave Francisco Morales and David Rodriguez a gun to commit a crime.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Corona#Clb#Poss Cs Pg#Poss Marij#Escobedo
runnelscountyregister.com

Former San Angelo Police Chief sentenced to 15.5 years in corruption case

SAN ANGELO -Former San Angelo Chief of Police Tim Vasquez has been sentenced to 15 ½ years for accepting bribes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. A federal jury found Timothy Ray Vasquez, 52, guilty of one count of receipt of a bribe by an agent of an organization…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Former Police Chief Tim Vasquez Sentencing is Today

SAN ANGELO- Today, Joe Hyde interviews Tara Kelley about her brother, Bill Farmer, who has cancer and what they are doing to help raise funds for his ongoing battle. Also, former Police Chief Tim Vasquez is in San Angelo today for his sentencing after he was found guilty of honest mail fraud and bribery. An Ector County man was caught in a construction zone with 9 pounds of marijuana, a San Angelo Man was indicted for "accidentally" shooting another man, the local weather, and what's going on in San Angelo this weekend.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Driver Arrested for DWI After Wild Rollover Crash on Curvy Lake Nasworthy Road

The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLST/KSAN

Structure fire on 17th and Oakes

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Update: 3:17 PM) — There has been no substantial damage to other adjacent residences only the vegetation on the property line. Firefighters on the scene said there were six units on hand in response to the fire and there are currently no known injuries. The fire is still currently under investigation however […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy