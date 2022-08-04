ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Myanmar charges Japanese journalist with spreading fake news

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTlYK_0h4U3lTQ00

A Japanese video journalist detained in Myanmar while covering a brief pro-democracy march has been charged with violating a law against spreading false or alarming news, the Southeast Asian country’s military government announced Thursday.

Toru Kubota, a Tokyo-based documentary filmmaker, was arrested Saturday by plainclothes police after taking images of the protest.

He is the latest of about 140 journalists arrested since the military seized power last year from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. More than half have been released, but the media remains under tight restrictions.

A military information office, the Tatmadaw True News Information Team, said in a statement that Kubota was charged with incitement, specifically causing fear, spreading false news, or agitating against a government employee. It carries a penalty of up to three years in prison. Most of Myanmar’s imprisoned journalists were charged under the same law.

Kubota is also charged with violating visa regulations The statement said Kubota arrived in Yangon from Thailand on July 1 with a tourist visa.

Kubota is the fifth foreign journalist detained in Myanmar, after U.S. citizens Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, who worked for local publications, and freelancers Robert Bociaga of Poland and Yuki Kitazumi of Japan. They were all eventually deported.

The army’s takeover was opposed by widespread peaceful protests that were suppressed with lethal force. Opposition continues with peaceful flash protests in cities and towns, and armed resistance in the countryside.

According to a detailed tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, at least 2,148 civilians have been killed by the security forces and 14,970 arrested since the military took power.

The military statement said Kubota was detained in Yangon’s South Dagon township while taking pictures and videos of 10-15 protesters. It said he confessed to police that he had contacted participants in the protest a day earlier to arrange to film it.

The statement didn’t mention where he is being held. Two protesters in Saturday’s march were also arrested, according to the protest organizers, but there was no comment about them from the military.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Monday that “a Japanese male citizen in his 20s” was arrested Saturday while filming a demonstration in Yangon and that Japanese Embassy officials have requested his early release.

Friends of Kubota in Japan on Wednesday called for his immediate release, and an online petition has collected more than 41,000 signatures demanding his freedom.

A graduate of Tokyo’s Keio University with a master’s degree from the University of the Arts London, Kubota, 26, has done assignments for Yahoo! News Japan, Vice Japan and Al Jazeera English.

His work has focused on ethnic conflicts, immigrants and refugee issues, including the plight of Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
The Independent

Top Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel room, report says

A top Taiwan defence ministry official leading a missile production unit was found dead on Saturday morning in a hotel room, reported government-controlled Central News Agency (CNA).Ou Yang Li-hsing, who was the deputy head of the Taiwan military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, died from a heart attack.The official was found dead in a hotel room in southern Taiwan but there were no signs of ‘intrusion’, according to CNA.His family had a history of heart disease and he also had a cardiac stent, said the report.News of the official’s death comes amid heightened tensions after US House...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual  ...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Government#Japanese#Southeast Asian
The Independent

New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes

Violence against illegal miners in South Africa spread Friday despite calls for restraint from the country's president, following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week.Miners' camps were torched and roads around the townships of Munsieville and Bekkersdal outside the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, were barricaded with rocks and burning tires as residents protested against the presence of illegal miners. Many of the miners are migrants from other African countries, and the violence has raised concerns over xenophobia.Police said eight women were raped on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Taliban say bomb kills 8 people in Shiite area of Kabul

A bomb hidden in a cart went off on Friday near a mosque in a minority Shiite neighborhood of the Afghan capital, killing at least eight people and wounding 18, a Taliban official said. Also Friday, hundreds of Afghans — apparently organized by the Taliban — rallied in several provinces, denouncing the U.S. drone strike last Sunday that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house. According to Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, the cart bombing happened in western Kabul, in the Sar-e Karez area. Initial reports said two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colombia’s first leftist president says war on drugs has ‘failed’ as he is sworn in

Colombia's first leftist president Gustavo Petro was sworn into office on Sunday, 7 August.A former member of Colombia's M-19 guerrilla group, the ex-rebel has promised to fight inequality in what has been seen as a turning point for the country that has been haunted by a long war between the government and guerrilla groups.As he was sworn into office, Petro said that the war on drugs in Colombia had "emphatically failed.""That war has left one million Latin Americans murdered, the majority of them Colombians, in the last 40 years," he said. Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Cheltenham grandmother, 93, flies on fifth wing walk to raise money for hospice careRishi Sunak campaign video shows ‘EU laws’ being put through shredderAnne Heche in stable condition after car crash in Los Angeles
POLITICS
The Independent

Grandmother denied boarding after easyJet misinterprets post-Brexit passport rules

Three months after a grandmother was wrongly denied boarding by easyJet, the airline continued to refuse compensation to her and her family.In April, Mary Rankin planned a multi-generational family holiday to Paris for a short Disneyland holiday to celebrate her 70th birthday, flying on easyJet from Glasgow to Paris.Ms Rankin’s passport – issued on 15 July 2012, expiring on 15 March 2023 – met the post-Brexit conditions for UK visitors to France and other European Union nations.But on the day of their flight to Paris, 25 April 2022, she was turned away by easyJet.Her granddaughter, Nicola Gow, told The Independent:...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters faces backlash for saying that ‘Taiwan is part of China’ on CNN

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters has received backlash on social media after he made comments about Russia and Taiwan.In an interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish, Waters responded to comments that China was “encircling Taiwan’’ saying: “They [Chinese forces] are not encircling Taiwan! Taiwan is part of China.“And that’s been absolutely accepted by the whole of the international community since 1948 and if you don’t know that, you are not reading enough. Go and read about it”, he continued.The comments have resulted in some criticism online for Waters.Referencing two of Pink Floyd’s albums, Alex Bristow, deputy director of the Australian Strategic...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sri Lanka travel advice: How has guidance changed and is it safe for holidaymakers amid protests?

Violent protests have been staged in Sri Lanka as the country faces an economic crisis.In late July, the Foreign Office (FCDO) updated its guidance on the southeast Asian nation, causing at least one tour operator to cancel its Sri Lanka holidays in the coming weeks.Angry clashes between protesters and authorities have led to some locals being injured or killed; meanwhile the country is seeing a shortage of essentials such as medicines, fuel and food.Last week, a Scottish national had her passport seized by Sri Lankan authorities after campaigning for local activists on the island.So what are the latest rules...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Terrorist kept in prison because Home Office plan to deport him causes ‘risk to public’

The Parole Board has refused to release a terrorist from prison because it says government plans to deport him could put public safety at risk abroad.Jawad Akbar, now 39, was jailed for his part in an al-Qaeda-inspired plot to bomb potential targets including London’s Ministry of Sound nightclub and the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.The plot was foiled in 2004, weeks after the Madrid bombings, and Akbar was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 17-and-a-half years for conspiring to cause an explosion.The Home Office imposed a deportation order on Akbar in 2017, meaning that on release he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hard times ahead but Germany says it will stick by Ukraine

German backing for the sanctions imposed on Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine is not waning, even despite a looming energy crisis for the crisis in the shape of rising bills and potential rationing, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.Berlin has long been reliant on Russian gas, with some 55 per cent consumed by Germany imported from Moscow before the start of the war. Since the invasion, Berlin has scrambled to import energy from elsewhere, including deals with Norway and Gulf gas giant, Qatar.Despite this, the country should prepare for “difficult months ahead”, the Chancellor’s spokesperson said on Monday. Many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

US sanctions Tornado Cash over fears of aiding North Korean hackers

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Tornado Cash, a popular cryptocurrency service that allows users to mask their transactions, accusing it of helping hackers, including from North Korea, to launder proceeds from their cybercrimes. A senior treasury department official said Tornado Cash, one of the largest virtual currency...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rishi Sunak campaign video criticised as ‘pointless posturing’ and mocked online

Rishi Sunak has been accused of “pointless posturing” in a campaign video focused on shredding EU regulations which has been likened to a parody.The Tory leadership candidate vowed to use his first 100 days if elected prime minister to “review or repeal post-Brexit EU laws”.Mr Sunak tweeted: “A new Brexit delivery unit. Reviewing every EU law on our statute book. Starting in my first 100 days. Let’s keep Brexit safe”.The video opens with a close-up of a folded piece of paper stuck to a door, which reads “Brexit Delivery Department”. A man enters, brining in a shredder and stacks and...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Third member of British family dies after ‘poisoning’ in Bangladesh

A 20-year-old woman has become the third member of a British family to die from suspected poisoning in Bangladesh,Cardiff local, Samira Islam, died on Friday after being found unconscious in a flat with her family in Sylhet, Bangladesh. Her father, Rafiqul Islam, 51, and 16-year-old brother, Mahiqul, died on Tuesday from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The family from Riverside, Cardiff were on a two-month holiday visiting family in the country and were renting a flat in the eastern city of Sylhet.Ms Islam’s uncle, Shabul Mian, said the death of the three family members was “indescribably sad”. “First it was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian tank explodes into huge fireball after targeted Javelin strike in Kharkiv

Ukrainian forces released footage they said shows a Russian army tank exploding into a huge fireball after a targeted Javelin strike in the Kharkiv region.Footage shared by a Ukrainian military brigade on Saturday, 6 August, shows thick smoke billowing from the T-90 tank.The 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade said the “powerful explosion completely destroyed the combat vehicle,” added that their soldiers “continue to destroy the occupation forces in Ukraine.”Ukrainian officials said on Monday that over 1,00 civilians, including 50 children, have been killed to-date in Kharkiv.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says he wouldn’t make deal for Brittney Griner releaseWhy did Russia invade Ukraine? The conflict explainedSign The Independent’s petition to help the people of Ukraine
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

782K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy