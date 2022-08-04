Geoff Taylor, CEO Of UK Labels Trade Body BPI, Is Stepping Down

Read on www.billboard.com
Beyonce Bags Best U.K. Singles Chart Performance In 14 Years
Click here to read the full article. Beyonce pushed LF System all the way, though in the end, the electronic duo held on for a fifth consecutive week at No. 1 with “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records). The Scots’ disco-reviving summer hit accumulated 5.1 million streams in the most recent cycle, the Official Charts Company reports. Coming in at No. 2 is Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” (Columbia), which rises four spots for a new peak position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, getting there in its seventh week. That’s the superstar U.S. singer’s best placing on the national singles survey since “If I...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Blasts to U.K. No. 1
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Beyonce’s Renaissance era is off to flying start on both sides of the Atlantic. Bey’s new album blasts to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart for her fourth solo leader there, and first since Lemonade squeezed its rivals back in 2016. The superstar U.S. singer does it with relative ease, as her seventh studio set outsells its closest competition by a ratio of 3:1, the Official Charts Company reports. Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment) is also the market-leading LP on wax. Previously, Beyonce led the national albums survey with Dangerously in Love (from...
ONErpm Launches ONE Publishing To ‘Create Better Solutions for Musicians’
The new publishing division will be available across all of ONErpm's territories. In a course of three years, ONErpm has developed the technology to register, identify and manage compositions in compliance with international standards, launching its new division, ONE Publishing, Billboard can announce today (Aug. 5). Allowing composers and publishers...
Judith Durham, Late Singer of The Seekers, to Receive State Funeral
Click here to read the full article. The Seekers’ lead singer Judith Durham will be remembered with a state funeral in Victoria. State premier Daniel Andrews announced on social media that, after speaking with Durham’s family, they accepted the offer of a state funeral to “honor the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music.” I’ve spoken with Judith Durham’s family today and I'm pleased they have accepted the offer of a State Funeral to honour the life and contribution of a true icon of Australian music.— Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) August 7, 2022 Durham died in Melbourne last Friday (Aug. 5),...
Superfly Drops ‘Dynamite’ Remix by DJ R3HAB: Listen
Click here to read the full article. Superfly made its major-label debut on April 4, 2007, as a duo with the single “Hello Hello.” Now Superfly — the stage name of vocalist Shiho Ochi — has released numerous J-pop hits over the years, including “Ai wo Komete Hanataba wo” (A Bouquet With Love), “Beautiful” and “Flare.” The singer/songwriter continues to work tirelessly in the year marking the 15th anniversary of her debut, releasing a new digital single called “Voice” on her debut day and then “Dynamite” on May 23, the song featured in the new commercial series for Boat Race 2022...
New Around the World: Central Cee’s ‘Doja’ Debuts in Top 20 of Global Charts
Click here to read the full article. The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts have sported their share of international hits in which genres and cultures collide. In one of the latest such examples, British rapper Central Cee pooled composite overseas influences and scores a top 20 debut with “Doja.” The track arrives at No. 13 on Global Excl. U.S. (dated Aug. 6) and No. 19 on the Global 200 with 28.7 million streams worldwide in the week ending July 28, according to Luminate. Released July 21, the song takes cues from three American hitmakers: its title references Doja Cat...
Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia’s Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79
Click here to read the full article. Judith Durham, Australia’s folk music icon who achieved global fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has died. She was 79. Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Friday night (Aug. 5) after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement on Saturday. She made her first recording at 19 and rose to fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the U.K. and the United States, eventually selling...
Dua Lipa Named Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo
Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa has been awarded the title of Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo. The 26-year-old pop superstar, who grew up in Kosovo, took to social media on Saturday (Aug. 6) to announce that Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani had presented her with the prestigious title. “It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference,” Lipa captioned a photo gallery on Instagram. “The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa...
Sony Music Latin & HBO Max Place All Bets on Original Premium Content
En Letra de Otro is Sony Music Latin and HBO Max’s perhaps most notable and longest-running original premium content series to date. With superstar names such as Farruko, Pedro Capó, Gente de Zona and, most recently Goyo attached to the HBO special — which is a conceptual series where artists sing other’s compositions — Ruben Leyva, Sony’s Sony Music U.S. Latin senior vp, artist services and premium content, says these types of projects have “become quite a big part of our business at U.S. Latin.”
