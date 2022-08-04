Geoff Taylor, CEO Of UK Labels Trade Body BPI, Is Stepping Down

Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Beyonce’s Renaissance era is off to flying start on both sides of the Atlantic. Bey’s new album blasts to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart for her fourth solo leader there, and first since Lemonade squeezed its rivals back in 2016. The superstar U.S. singer does it with relative ease, as her seventh studio set outsells its closest competition by a ratio of 3:1, the Official Charts Company reports. Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment) is also the market-leading LP on wax. Previously, Beyonce led the national albums survey with Dangerously in Love (from...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO