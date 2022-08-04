ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ian Huntley: Journalist recalls Soham killer’s suspicious answers 20 years on

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

A journalist who spoke to Soham murderer Ian Huntley before his arrest in 2002 has recalled the suspicious answers which spurred him to raise concerns with police .

Former caretaker Huntley killed 10-year-olds Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman after they left a family barbecue to buy sweets in Soham, Cambridgeshire , on 4 August 2002.

He then dumped their bodies in a ditch.

Brian Farmer, a PA news reporter, interviewed Huntley and his girlfriend Maxine Carr at their home while the search for the girls was ongoing.

He says Huntley’s answers were so suspicious that he shared them with police.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

