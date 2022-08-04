Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker set for heavyweight fight in September

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker are set to go head to head in a heavyweight clash in Manchester this September.

The pair seemed to have agreed to a bout earlier this year, but their in-ring meeting is now official for 24 September at AO Arena in Manchester.

Briton Joyce last fought in July, stopping Christian Hammer in the fourth round to improve his unbeaten record to 14-0 (13 knockouts).

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) last stepped into the ring in December, when he earned his second straight decision win against Derek Chisora.

Joyce and Parker faced off backstage at Wembley Stadium in April, the night that Tyson Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte, to confirm that a clash between them had been verbally agreed.

The fight well through, however, with Joyce going on to box Hammer.

“This fight has been a long time in the making,” said Joyce on Thursday. “Parker realised he had nowhere else to go and eventually had to take this fight.

“No 1 vs No 2, the winner goes on to fight for the world title. It’s going to be a cracking fight, and you will see why he tried so hard to avoid me.”

Former WBO champion Parker said: “On Saturday 24 September, the fans in Manchester will see the very best of me. Joe Joyce will see exactly why I will become the heavyweight champion of the world again.

“I am working hard with my trainer Andy Lee, everything is going smoothly, and I truly feel great. I have waited patiently to get this fight on, and let me tell you now, the ‘Juggernaut’s journey ends right here. He has nowhere to run.”

While Parker recently signed with Boxxer, whose fights air on Sky Sports, the 30-year-old’s bout with Joyce, 36, will air live on BT Sport Box Office.