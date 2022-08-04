ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Does Andrew Tate own a Bugatti?

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

If you've heard of Andrew Tate , the likelihood is you've heard about his Bugatti too.

Since his first taste of fame in sport and appearing on Big Brother in 2016, Tate has become viral across social media with his candid and controversial takes on life .

The entrepreneur has since grown an impressive car collection that he often talks about in podcasts, which is said to be worth around £5 million. One of his most prized possessions is his Bugatti.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Speaking with Mike Thurston, Tate said how some people aren't a fan of the colour, to which he asks them: “What colour is your Bugatti?”

His fans have since adopted the phrase to hit back at Tate haters in TikTok comments.


ANDREW TATE MEETS MIKE THURSTON! "What color is your Bugatti?" #Shorts
www.youtube.com


Tate’s Bugatti is one of the fastest and most expensive cars in the world: The Chiron Pur Sport.

Costing a staggering £3.4 million, the copper-coloured hypercar can go from 0-62mph in 2.3 seconds and reach a speed of 218 mph.

Only 60 of the cars were made, making Tate the 18th owner out of 60.


Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Review - Jebel Jais DUBAI www.youtube.com


Tate took to Instagram in December 2021 to showcase his extortionate purchase, calling it an "emotional day."

He thanked the Bugatti team for "flawlessly" making every detail and request come true, before taking a moment to reminisce back to his first car.

"When I was 25 I was driving my girlfriend's dads old car. Now I’m 35 with 22 cars, including this beauty," he said, adding: "A few years ago I didn’t even have 50 dollars spare."


He explained to followers how the Chiron took five months to build, adding that each Bugatti is "extensively tested" before being given the final sign-off for delivery.

Tate wrote: "During testing, the vehicle has lots of protective elements installed to keep the body panels and interior from being damaged After the protection is removed, the car goes to the paint lab inside the Atelier where a technician spends two days polishing the entire car. Then each car receives a six-hour product audit, where a single technician examines every square inch of the car for scratches or damage."

He added: "Every imperfection is marked and repaired, and, before the car heads out the door, every manager — quality, production, sales, after sales, the general manager of the Atelier — examines the car in the light tunnel before giving final sign off for delivery."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?

If you’re a social media user, the chances are you’ve probably seen Andrew Tate popping up on your feed recently.Every other video seems to feature him on TikTok and Instagram over the last few weeks, and he’s become one of the most ubiquitous faces on the app – as well as one of the most controversial.But who is Andrew Tate and why has he suddenly gone viral?Here’s everything you need to know.Who is Andrew Tate?Tate, 35, is a former professional kickboxer, entrepreneur and content creator, who runs an online course in “modern wealth creation” at his own “Hustlers University”, which...
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

Andrew Tate says he can save Will Smith with Qatar and Islam

Controversial kickboxer Andrew Tate has offered Will Smith a path of redemption. Smith took to YouTube last week to offer a public apology to comedian Chris Rock, who Smith slapped at the Academy Awards earlier this year.However, Tate doesn't seem to think that is enough, and a clip has resurfaced of him offering his own guidance.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"Smith is a punk, man" said Tate."I’m taking him to Qatar and he’s going to convert to Islam with me.” Tate has paid praise to Islam in the past - offering up on the Fresh & Fit podcast that...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

All the times Andrew Tate 'broke character'

Andrew Tate is everywhere. He's essentially the online version of a toxic ex you simply cannot avoid, no matter how hard you try.The professional-kickboxer-turned-online-sensation has used the internet as a home to express his unsolicited views on pretty much everything, and it's certainly caused a divide. To some, he's the new toxic masculinity mascot who has been (worryingly) hailed the new voice of the internet. Others have been left concerned by what comes out of his unfiltered mouth.Outside of sport, Tate experienced his first taste of fame while appearing on the 2016 season of Big Brother UK. Since then, he's...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Channels Kylie Minogue In Glittery Silver Outfit On Date With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shares more than just a first name with Kylie Minogue. The 24-year-old makeup mogul wore an outfit inspired by the 54-year-old Australian singer on a date night with Travis Scott, 31, in London on Sunday night (Aug. 7). Kylie Jenner headed to the nightclub Tape in a glittery metallic silver top with a hood. Kylie Minogue wore a similar outfit, but in white, in the music video to her 2001 hit song “Can’t Get You Outta My Head.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Tate
Indy100

Kendall Jenner branded ‘rude’ for her reaction to a fan in Victoria’s Secret documentary clip

Kendall Jenner has been slammed as "rude" by TikTok users after a snippet from the Victoria's Secret Hulu documentary surfaced online. In a viral clip that racked 2.3 million views, the model can be seen dressed in a silk robe and seated in a makeup chair as fans gather behind her. Jenner, 26, takes the phone from one of the women and smiles for a selfie. Her expression soon drops when she is done, and she hands back the phone."That poor woman," one TikToker commented, noting the disappointment in her face.Another said: "That’s literally her workplace. She should be professional...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Who is Addison Rae and how did she become famous?

Addison Rae, 21, is one of the most popular TikTok users in the world, being crowned the highest-earning personality on the platform by Forbes in 2020. The social media star downloaded the app in July 2019 "as a joke" after seeing middle schoolers she babysat using the app.Despite initially blowing up online for her dancing videos and involvement with the Hype House, Addison has since stepped into acting and singing.She has also become good friends with Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and has even featured on their famed reality show.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter ...
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Rishi Sunak rapped Vanilla Ice's 'Ice Ice Baby' to his aides and it was super cringe

Just when you thought Rishi Sunak couldn't get any more cringeworthy it has emerged that he loves to sing Vanilla Ice at karaoke and appears to know the words to the hit single 'Ice, Ice, Baby.'In an interview published last weekend with The Sunday Times, Sunak, who is massively behind Liz Truss in the polls to become the next Tory leader, reportedly broke into song and bopped his head when he recited the first few bars from the 1990 anthem.The Times' report begins by saying: "Rishi Sunak has a cheeky grin on his face. The former chancellor of the exchequer's...
MUSIC
Indy100

Who is metaverse singer and influencer Polar and how did she get so many followers?

The metaverse has welcomed virtual singer and influencer Polar with open arms – and she's already become an internet sensation. For the blissfully unaware, the metaverse is an immersive virtual world accessed by VR headsets. It offers multisensory experiences such as shopping, property investment, gaming and live concerts.Created by media company TheSoul Publishing, Polar is an avatar that recently headlined a festival in the metaverse. She is characterised by emphasised Bratz-doll style eyes, long turquoise locks and a face mask covering the bottom half of her face. The new cyber celebrity has since become a talking point on social media,...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tiktok#The Chiron Pur Sport
Motorious

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO Is A Sports Car Worthy Of Its Namesake

This car is a testament to how well Ferrari was doing in the 1980s. GTO has been a big name within the Ferrari and Italian automotive world for decades because of a car which made its name by racing, and winning, against nearly every competitor it came across. Eventually becoming so popular that many joke the iconic American muscle car was named after it, this vehicle became a symbol of the brand’s commitment to the pursuit of performance and style in the 1950 and ‘60s. A few decades later, a new automobile came from the automaker bearing the same name. So, what makes this incredible sports car worthy of wearing that iconic nameplate on its body?
CARS
Indy100

First Date's Fred Sirieix overjoyed after daughter wins Commonwealth gold

First Dates star Fred Sirieix beamed with pride after his daughter won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games last night (August 4).Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix dived her way to victory at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in the women's 10m platform final as the 17-year-old secured her first senior international win with an impressive 357.50 points on her Commonwealth debut.The young diver topped the leaderboard after she leapfrogged seven places with her second dive, an inward three-and-a-half somersaults with tuck which scored her 139.90 points.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOf course, the famous maitre d’ on the Channel 4 dating...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

This man's dangerously high waterslide jump has to be seen to be believed

A man has gone viral after he pulled off a death-defying leap onto a waterslide and then took an even bigger jump into the pool at the end in a waterpark in France. The moment was filmed at the Frenzy Waterpark in Torreilles and sees the rather large man start not at the usual spot for a water slide but right on top of the roof above the ride.As hundreds of people watched on below he took a less than graceful leap off the roof and landed with thud onto the slide but his journey wasn't over. He then zipped...
SPORTS
Indy100

Dara Ó Briain destroyed Andrew Neil after he said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled

https://www.indy100.com/res/scraper/embed/?jwplayer_video_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcontent.jwplatform.com%2Fplayers%2Fc01r3whG.jsDara Ó Briain had the perfect response to Andrew Neil, after the journalist said Mock the Week deserved to be cancelled.The long-running BBC show that satirises current affairs is coming to an end after 17 years on the telly, and while some people are sad to see it go, Neil clearly isn't as he wrote an article for the Spectator in which he criticised it for being "past its time" and banning all-male line-ups, among other sins.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBut when he shared it on Twitter, the show's host, Ó Briain clapped back and roasted him...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Britney Spears worries fans with Instagram post of a red square

Britney Spears fans are worried after the pop singer shared a cryptic picture of a red square on her Instagram.The singer's Instagram account is typically filled with pictures of herself and her everyday life.However, on Wednesday (3 August), she shared a picture of a plain old red square with no caption or explanation on the social media platform, triggering speculation on social media.It wasn't the first time she uploaded the red square to her feed, having posted it a couple of days ago, which caused confusion and concern.No-one besides Spears knows what the red square is supposed to mean, but...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Yes, Tom Cruise did order more than one curry for himself in Birmingham Indian restaurant

Tom Cruise's love for Chicken Tikka Masala was reported last year when the actor visited an Indian restaurant in Birmingham when he ordered more than one portion of the famous dish. Now in an interview with Variety, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie said the story is "100 per cent factually correct" as he dined with the 60-year-old actor at Asha's restaurant in August last year.Both were in Birmingham at the time to film the new Mission Impossible movie, where Hollywood's highest-paid actor was spotted shooting scenes at New Street Station.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAt the time, the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

In pictures: Fans return for colourful Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has welcomed back fans for the first time since 2019.The Tattoo, which was last held at Edinburgh Castle before the pandemic, will see nearly 1,000 performers entertain visitors throughout August.Performers from across the world are taking part in this year’s show Voices, which creators said has been inspired by people around the globe who, despite being separated, continue to connect and share their voices creatively.On Thursday the Princess Royal told participants of the military spectacle she was “hugely grateful” to those who had “risen to the challenge” of performing in the event.She said: “It is a great shame we have not been able to do this for the last couple of years.”The show, which runs until August 27, ends with a bang as fireworks will light up the skyline over the 3,000-year-old fortress.
U.K.
Indy100

Gamers angry over motorcycle Pokemon that doesn't use wheels - but there's a good reason

The next two titles in the Pokemon series, Scarlet and Violet are going to be arriving on Nintendo Switch consoles on 18 November 2022. While the internet was busy falling in love with Lechonk, a recent reveal of one of the mascots (the monsters featured on the game’s cover), has driven the internet into a frenzy for very different reasons. During a recent presentation, it was revealed that Koraidon and Miraidon, who feature on the box of Scarlet and Violet respectively, will join players on their journey at the beginning of the game and can be used as modes of...
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

TikTok slammed for 'fatphobic' filter trend that encourages 'body shaming'

TikTok has come under fire over a "fatphobic" filter that bloated out people's faces and added wrinkles, with users removing the filter at the end to show the difference.While the platform has since deleted the filter, it appeared on lots of videos due to a popular trend back in June.It involved using the filter named "double chin" as the song 1, 2, 3 by Sofia Reyes featuring Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto played and while users had the filter on as Reyes sang: "Parece que hoy me gustas un poco más," which roughly means "It seems that today I...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Woman gets her flight upgraded to business class after being mistaken for Chloe Kelly

The Lionesses brought football home after winning the Women's Euro 2022 on Sunday and since then the squad have been treated like heroes by the public, a rightly so and got a few freebies on they - perhaps a free pint or a flight upgrade... Well, that's what happened when a flight attendant thought Manchester City forward Chloe Kelly, whose goal sealed England's victory was on her flight... except it wasn't the footballer.Instead, it was a passenger named Sophie who managed to get bumped up to business class as a result of the case of mistaken identity.Sign up to our...
WORLD
Indy100

I lived Jordan Peterson’s 12 rules for life for a day and this is what I learnt

Everyone's favourite controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has been skirting around the headlines lately.He was suspended from Twitter for dead-naming Elliot Page, has been criticised for making a "condescending" appeal to Muslim fans, and became a meme when he raged against the "woke".But it was in 2018 when Peterson really got people talking when his book 12 Rules for Life came out, offering - you guessed it - 12 rules for how to live a better life.It was criticised for advocating a fairly right-wing approach to life and he's under renewed criticism now because of his various gaffes but is...
SPORTS
Indy100

A scared homeowner is trying to give away a 'cursed fridge' that is haunted by their stepmother

A spooked homeowner is giving away a "cursed fridge" haunted by the soul of their stepmother.Locals said posters advertising the appliance popped up in a number of locations in London, including near Old Street tube station.The bizarre poster claims to be from a worried person who is giving away the doomed kitchen appliance because it is cursed.It stated: "My stepmother had a heart attack on our kitchen floor in the middle of an electrical storm, and her soul was transferred in to the computer unit of our smart fridge."She has been subtly undermining me ever since, commenting on how many...
U.K.
Indy100

Indy100

186K+
Followers
14K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy