Does Andrew Tate own a Bugatti?

If you've heard of Andrew Tate , the likelihood is you've heard about his Bugatti too.

Since his first taste of fame in sport and appearing on Big Brother in 2016, Tate has become viral across social media with his candid and controversial takes on life .

The entrepreneur has since grown an impressive car collection that he often talks about in podcasts, which is said to be worth around £5 million. One of his most prized possessions is his Bugatti.

Speaking with Mike Thurston, Tate said how some people aren't a fan of the colour, to which he asks them: “What colour is your Bugatti?”

His fans have since adopted the phrase to hit back at Tate haters in TikTok comments.





ANDREW TATE MEETS MIKE THURSTON! "What color is your Bugatti?" #Shorts





Tate’s Bugatti is one of the fastest and most expensive cars in the world: The Chiron Pur Sport.

Costing a staggering £3.4 million, the copper-coloured hypercar can go from 0-62mph in 2.3 seconds and reach a speed of 218 mph.

Only 60 of the cars were made, making Tate the 18th owner out of 60.





Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport Review - Jebel Jais DUBAI





Tate took to Instagram in December 2021 to showcase his extortionate purchase, calling it an "emotional day."

He thanked the Bugatti team for "flawlessly" making every detail and request come true, before taking a moment to reminisce back to his first car.

"When I was 25 I was driving my girlfriend's dads old car. Now I'm 35 with 22 cars, including this beauty," he said, adding: "A few years ago I didn't even have 50 dollars spare."









He explained to followers how the Chiron took five months to build, adding that each Bugatti is "extensively tested" before being given the final sign-off for delivery.

Tate wrote: "During testing, the vehicle has lots of protective elements installed to keep the body panels and interior from being damaged After the protection is removed, the car goes to the paint lab inside the Atelier where a technician spends two days polishing the entire car. Then each car receives a six-hour product audit, where a single technician examines every square inch of the car for scratches or damage."

He added: "Every imperfection is marked and repaired, and, before the car heads out the door, every manager — quality, production, sales, after sales, the general manager of the Atelier — examines the car in the light tunnel before giving final sign off for delivery."

