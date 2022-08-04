Read on www.longisland.com
Wanted for Identity Theft
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who purchased cell phones using another person’s information. A woman purchased cell phones using another person’s account from two T-mobile stores, located at 385...
Man Sprayed in Face and Car Stolen at Smith Haven Mall
Suffolk County Police today arrested two men after they robbed a man of his vehicle in Lake Grove. A man was charging his Chevrolet Bolt in the parking lot of the Smith Haven Mall when he fell asleep and was awoken to someone searching his pockets at 2 p.m. Two men demanded money, then sprayed the victim in the face with an irritant and forced him out of the vehicle. The men fled in the victim’s vehicle.
SCPD: Man Steals Credit Card, Goes on Multi-Store Shopping Spree
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who used a stolen card in July. A man entered an unlocked vehicle parked outside a residence in Nissequogue on Woodcutters Path at approximately 3:45 a.m. on July 27 and stole a credit card. The card was later used at several stores, including CVS, located at 2 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, bp gas station, located at 2665 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown, and Dicks Sporting Goods, located at 7 Green Acres Road in Valley Stream.
Group of 8 steal $2.5K+ worth of electronics from LI Walmart, suspects sought
Eight people are wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in products from a Long Island Walmart and threatening a store employee with a stun gun, authorities said Saturday.
Man Accused Of Threatening Mass Harm At Islandia Hotel
A man has been accused of threatening mass harm at a Long Island hotel. Joshua Hurt, age 28, of Wheatley Heights, wrote a comment on a travel website on Saturday, July 30 threatening to bring a gun to Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel, located in Islandia at 3635 Express Drive North, with the intent of hurting the staff at the gaming facility, Suffolk County Police said.
Man Arrested for Pointing Laser Pointer at Nassau Police Helicopter
The Second Squad reports the arrest of a Bayville man for Reckless Endangerment that occurred on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:09 pm in Jericho. According to Detectives, a Nassau County Police Helicopter was canvassing for an unrelated incident when the subject pointed a green laser pointer at the helicopter interfering with the pilot’s ability to operate the aircraft. The pilot was able to determine that the subject’s location was at 38 Jericho Turnpike, The Edgewood Motel.
Suspect At-Large After Violent Robbery At Bethpage 7-Eleven
A suspect is on the loose after a violent robbery at a Long Island 7-Eleven. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 in Bethpage. That's when the suspect entered the store located at 497 Stewart Ave., selected approximately $20 worth of merchandise and when he realized he hadn’t any money requested from the clerk that he receive the items for free, Nassau County Police said.
Man napping in vehicle wakes up to find carjacker digging in his pockets, police say
LI man, 28, arrested for smashing the windows of 25 cars with a brick
A 28-year-old man was arrested for going on a car window smashing spree with a brick in East Meadow on Thursday, according to police. Tejinder Signh, 28, allegedly damaged 25 vehicles before officers arrested him.
3 Men Arrested for Possessing 3 Handguns
First Squad Detectives report the arrests of three (3) men for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 8:22 p.m. in Roosevelt. According to police, officers observed a 2016 black Honda Accord traveling Southbound on Wagner Avenue and failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of East Clinton Avenue. Officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop.
After Eight Years on the Run, NYC Murder Suspect Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Troy...
30-Year-Old Injured In Single-Vehicle Cold Spring Harbor Crash
Police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a man on Long Island overnight. It happened around 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 in Cold Spring Harbor. The man, identified as Jeramy Reiderer, age 30, of Seaford, was operating a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a guardrail near Route 108, Suffolk County Police said.
Queens party ended in shootout; 4 suspects, shot, nabbed, police say
LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — Police helicopters and armored vehicles descended on a Queens neighborhood overnight after a house party with nearly 100 people turned into a shooting gallery. NYPD officials told PIX11 News that undercover detectives witnessed at least three men suddenly opening fire into the crowd and immediately engaged them, which led to a […]
SiriusXM DJ, USPS worker indicted in $1M drug trafficking scheme: Nassau DA
A Sirius XM DJ known as “DJ Love Dinero” and a US postal worker were indicted for a million-dollar drug trafficking scheme that stretched from California to New York, Nassau County prosecutors said Thursday.
Nazi Litterbug(s) In Nassau
Late-nite hate cruise leaves antisemitic, antitransgender trash on lawns. Nassau police and lawmakers are looking for answers about the party or parties responsible for distributing fliers containing antisemitic, antitransgender disinformation in three Nassau County communities in July. The Nassau County Police Department says that one or more people in a...
Heroin/Fentanyl Packaging-Distribution Operation Busted-Over 13 Pounds Seized
Two charged, including fugitive in 2020 Bronx fentanyl packaging mill prosecution. Two men were arrested in the Fordham Manor neighborhood of the Bronx in connection with a large-scale heroin/fentanyl packaging and distribution operation. Approximately six kilograms of narcotics (over 13 pounds) with a street value of at least $1.8 million were intercepted during a short-term investigation. The narcotics were allegedly destined for distribution throughout New York City and Massachusetts. Overdose rates in New York City have escalated since the COVID-19 pandemic began and are at their highest rates ever. Fentanyl is the most common drug associated with overdose deaths.
