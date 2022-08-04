Read on stockbridgecommunitynews.com
MLive.com
Mike Brockie, Nikki Weeks to be inducted into Jackson Golf Hall of Fame
JACKSON -- Mike Brockie and Nikki (Franklin) Weeks will become the 69th and 70th members of the Jackson Golf Hall of Fame. The pair will be inducted at 1:30 p.m. September 18 at Sharp Park Course. The Induction is open to the public and there is no charge. From 2010...
Rain delays start of NASCAR race at MIS, track advises fans to take shelter
BROOKLYN, MI – Rain hit Michigan International Speedway 30 minutes before the FireKeepers Casino was scheduled to start. The race is currently under a weather delay. NASCAR had moved up the start of the race from 3:17 p.m. to 3:01 p.m. because of the threat of rain. Fans scurried...
FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway underway after downpour
BROOKLYN — The skies opened up and poured down on Michigan International Speedway just 30 minutes before the FireKeepers Casino 400 was scheduled to begin. Race officials had moved the start time from 3:17 p.m. to 3:01 earlier in the day because of the rain in the forecast, but the race is now underway. “Thunderstorm & lightning...
‘My liver can’t handle two races’: Scenes from a sold-out MIS infield
It’s easy to spot newbies in the Michigan International Speedway infield – they have a yellow sash of sorts, which is really just caution tape tied in a circle. The “rookie stripe” mimics an on-track ritual, as NASCAR requires rookies to have a yellow stripe on their rear bumper.
Tattoos on full display at Michigan International Speedway NASCAR race
BROOKLYN, MI -- Visitors from across the country flocked to the Michigan International Speedway infield to camp in preparation for this weekend’s Firekeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race. RVs, campers, trailers, school buses and all sorts of vehicles and set up camp in the grassy areas of the speedway in...
NASCAR race at MIS moved earlier due to threat of rain, storms
BROOKLYN, MI – Sunday’s NASCAR race at Michigan International Speedway will start 16 minutes earlier, as rain and thunderstorms threaten to disrupt the event. The green flag will now wave at 3:01 p.m., when it was previously scheduled for 3:17 p.m. The race is televised on the USA Network.
MLive.com
Jackson enters new era under Antonio Parker
JACKSON -- Antonio Parker is about to kick off his first season as head coach of the Jackson Vikings. The long-time Vikings assistant coach became the head coach this summer following Scott Farley’s departure to become athletic director at Western, and he takes over a program coming off a playoff trip in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
Fall Camp Update: The Quarterback Battle
Michigan fans everywhere want to know how the quarterback situation will play out in 2022.
jtv.tv
Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown
Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
jtv.tv
Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant
Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
jtv.tv
Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant 8-6-22 | Photo Gallery
Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant, Western Performing Arts Center. 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Miss Jackson Crossroads and Outstanding Teen Pageant, Western Performing Arts Center. 8-6-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
Bubba Wallace will greet fans at Michigan McDonald’s prior to MIS race
BROOKLYN, MI – NASCAR fans can meet Bubba Wallace this weekend and check out his race-winning car from 2021 at a McDonald’s near Michigan International Speedway. Wallace has been greeting fans at McDonald’s restaurants across the nation this year. McDonald’s is one of his primary sponsors.
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker
Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
Michigan State Basketball: Will Coen Carr continue Spartans recruiting streak?
Top-100 prospect Coen Carr is set to make a decision soon. Will Michigan State Basketball get another quality pickup in the 2023 recruiting class?. Michigan State Basketball is a great example of how momentum can quickly change in one offseason. The program annoyed fans with its lack of progress in the transfer portal to improve the roster for the upcoming season, not adding a single veteran player.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
Top 3 Toughest, Easiest Games On MSU’s 2022 Schedule
The Spartans are less than four weeks from kick-off...
