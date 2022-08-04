Arkansas Class 6A high school football team previews: Sheridan hoping to get healthy in 2022

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Sheridan Yellowjackets from the 6A-East Conference.

SHERIDAN YELLOWJACKETS

HEAD COACH

Larry McBroom, Third Season, 4-17 Record

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall Record: 2-8

Conference Record: 0-7, 8 th in 6A East

Playoffs: Did Not Qualify

KEY DEPARTURES

QB Konner Canterbury

DL Caleb Pilkington , all-state, Culver-Stockton (Mo.) signee

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Junior QB/RB C.J. Dollarhide - Dollarhide returns after rushing for 400 yards and 7 touchdowns. With Canterbury gone he could see more time at quarterback.

Senior RB/DB Blane Shumate - Shumate has contributed mostly on defense during his varsity career but has experience offensively. He recorded 43 tackles and 2 interceptions as a junior.

Sophomore RB Payton Sterritt - Sterritt expects to contribute following a standout junior high career.

Junior WR Jackson Bourne - Bourne saw time last season and should earn a bigger role in 2022.

Senior WR Jayden Jenkins - Jenkins stepped up last year when his number was called and expects to play a bigger role in his final season.

Senior WR/S Brady Ingram - Ingram returns after earning starting reps at wide receiver.

Junior WR Izaiah Owens - Owens was the Yellowjackets’ leading receiver in 2021.

Senior OL Trenton Barnwell - Barnwell returns after starting up front as a junior.

Senior OL Trey Bennett - Bennett uses his great strength to overpower the man across from him.

Senior OL Kennedy Stockton - Stockton returns after starting up front as a junior.

Senior OL Jackson Teague - Teague returns after starting up front as a junior.

Senior DL Conner Anderson - Anderson is a three-year starter and the anchor in the defensive trenches.

Junior DL Josh Walker - Walker was one of the many Yellowjackets hit with the injury bug last season, but should thrive if he stays healthy.

Junior LB C.J. Davis - Davis returns after contributing as a sophomore.

Senior LB Owen Myers - Myers is a converted offensive skill player and uses that versatility to track down ball carriers.

Junior LB Jake Smith - Smith led the Yellowjackets with 63 tackles (7.5 for loss) and also had a defensive touchdown.

Senior LB/OL Wyatt Teague - Teague is back on the gridiron after taking some time off and provides depth both at linebacker and in the offensive trenches.

OUTLOOK

Oklahoma high school football hall of famer Larry McBroom enters his 50th season of coaching and third at Sheridan. The Yellowjackets were expected to improve off a 2020 COVID-ridden year, but they were struck hard with the injury bug even before last season began.

“It was double the injuries that I have ever dealt with,” McBroom said. “We lost a wide receiver, running back, and safety plus a cornerback to COVID for the first week before we even played the first game.”

Despite the adversity, Sheridan started went 2-1 in the first three games before struggling through an 0-7 conference campaign.

With quarterback Konner Canterbury graduated, the Yellowjackets have had an offseason competition between Atchley, Dollarhide, and sophomore Dillon. Dollarhide earned reps under center, but lines up mostly at running back.

Shumate, Ingram, and Owens gained valuable experience from their playing time last season and should come into the year as the other top skill players.

There is plenty of depth returning up front offensively with Barnwell, Stockton, and Teague back along with a host of juniors and seniors who have game experience including Holiman, Johnson, and Walton.

The loss of Pilkington up front defensively hurts, but the very experienced Anderson returns at defensive end and can also play linebacker if needed. McBroom said Josh Walker is another one up front to keep an eye on.

Linebacker projects to be the strongpoint on the defense, and possibly the team overall, with Davis, Owens, and Smith bringing back crucial experience. Shumate is the leader in the secondary as a three-year starter while Ramsey has impressed the coaching staff in the offseason.

COACH SAID

“We had a good offseason and summer. First off, our kids have committed to being here and worked extremely hard. We are very excited for that and for them to see how much progress they really have made once we get on the field. [The injuries to starters] allowed more kids to play. They maybe were not ready to at that time so certainly we have a few more kids who have played varsity games than in the past.”

- Larry McBroom