TechRadar

How to change your Xenoblade Chronicles 3 clothes

Want to know how to change your Xenoblade Chronicles 3 clothes? Fashion sense is crucial for any aspiring JRPG protagonist. When taking down enemies and pulling off dramatic attacks, it’s imperative that you look your best. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has been very well received, marking it as one of...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates are disappointing for Xbox players

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s beta test dates have been revealed, giving PlayStation fans something to get excited about but leaving Xbox players a little cold. Ahead of its October release date, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will available to play as part of two open beta weekends. According to Activision (opens in new tab), the preview will let players try out a handful of maps, modes, and weapons, as well as other “innovations and surprises”. Several rewards can also be unlocked, which will carry over to the full game at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Steam is adding support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Valve continues to expand the range of controllers that can be used with Steam by adding support for Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons as part of the newest beta update. Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support is at the top of the very short list of changes in the Steam Client Beta community update post (opens in new tab) for August. Not only does the post confirm that Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support has been added, it notes that the support is for Joy-Cons “both individually as a mini-gamepad and combined into pairs”.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Series S games are about to get a performance boost

Xbox Series S games are in for a boost thanks to Microsoft making more memory available for the console. The small but mighty Xbox Series S is a great option if you don't want to splurge on an Xbox Series X right now. It may not be as powerful, but with the rollout of Xbox Cloud Gaming, hardware specs aren't everything anymore. And now, Microsoft's June Game Development Kit (GDK) update is giving the console a much-needed performance boost.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

I tested 14 projectors in a single day – these 2 were the best

The ultra short throw (UST) 4K projector category is one that’s been growing rapidly over the past few years. How rapidly? We’re now at the point where it’s possible to gather 14 separate models with similar specs from different manufacturers and put them all together in a room to compare their performance.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to buy a back-to-school Chromebook for every age group

Back-to-school shopping season is already upon us and along with general school supplies, book bags, and more, there’s one product in particular that stands above the rest: what kind of laptop should you purchase for your child?. The answer can be rather complex. The first step is to consider...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

How to choose the perfect hi-res portable music player for you

Considering a dedicated portable audio player? Love that. Maybe you have a blossoming collection of FLAC files which don't ever seem to play nice with your phone (or simply eat up its storage to the point that you're choosing which app to ditch), or maybe you no longer want to be interrupted by phone calls or WhatsApp notifications when trying to enjoy tunes?
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

There's never been a worse time to buy an Oculus Quest 2

Recently, my partner and I met up with some friends to enjoy a summer barbeque – making the most of the good weather while we could. But, as is often the case in the UK, it wasn’t long before the sun hid behind the clouds and our outdoor party was rained off.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Your Microsoft Teams setup could soon get a whole lot fancier

Bang & Olufsen is busy preparing a number of its headsets and Bluetooth products for Microsoft Teams and Zoom certification, the firm has announced. The premium audio company is hoping to tap into the latest hybrid working trends with its own listening devices, which gain built-in support for two of the most widely used video conferencing suites.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Intel Arc was doomed from the start, and MSI’s new GPU won’t change that

MSI has revealed its first Intel Arc GPU, a low-profile graphics card containing the budget-friendly Arc A380 board - the same somewhat-underwhelming GPU that has already been launched in China by manufacturers Gunnir and ASRock. The MSI A380 is currently only available in pre-built PCs, showing up in a sensibly-priced MSI gaming desktop on Chinese online retailer Tmall.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

DuckDuckGo rolls out new Microsoft blockers after backlash

DuckDuckGo is looking to douse the fire that started in late June, when researchers discovered its mobile browser permitted Microsoft’s trackers to operate, while blocking those of Google, and Facebook. In a blog post (opens in new tab) published earlier today, the company CEO and founder, Gabriel Weinberg, sought...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Raspberry Pi users will soon have a new OS to play with

Raspberry Pi users can now look forward to using a new operating system which should be available in the final quarter of this year for the latest Pi devices. The previously unsupported Fedora operating system will now be fully operable on the Raspberry Pi 4, with approval granted from The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) in the first week of August 2022.
COMPUTERS

