Apple May Delay Delay iPadOS 16 Release By A Month In 'Unusual Move,' Says Analyst

Read on www.benzinga.com
Related
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Activist Investor Targets This Taiwan Apple Supplier: Report
Hong Kong-based investment firm Argyle Street Management challenged Taiwan-based Apple Inc AAPL supplier Catcher Technology to improve its governance and release some of its $4.2 billion of net cash to shareholders, the Financial Times reports. Catcher manufactures electronic casings for Apple devices made in China. Argyle holds ~1% of Catcher's...
Bitcoin Crowd Calling For 'Moon', 'Lambo' During Price Drops Was 'True Irony,' Says Analysis Firm
Major coins were buoyant Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.9% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Why It Matters: Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green at press time, even as S&P500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, at press time.
Have We Seen The Beginning Of The End Of Data Privacy In The European Union?
With the goal of protecting the European Union (EU) from child pornographers and other unsavory and illegal activity, the Digital Services Act, a regulatory act aimed at making the internet a safer place, is on its way to cracking down on Big Tech. Big Tech Could Be Facing Big Fines...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
What’s Next For Palantir Technologies $PLTR?
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
A Bullish Sign Appears On Pinduoduo's Chart
If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Pinduoduo PDD. A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Earnings Outlook For Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation ONTO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Onto Innovation will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27. Onto Innovation bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Netflix Whale Trades For August 08
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Netflix NFLX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gain Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Gain Therapeutics GANX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Gain Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 38.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.43 versus an estimate of $-0.31. Revenue was up $5 thousand from the same...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
AMC Networks AMCX - P/E: 4.72. Salem Media Group's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.33, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.06. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.77%, which has increased by 1.87% from 6.9% in the previous quarter. Zedge's earnings per share for Q3 sits...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, remained steady during the weekend, trading above the $23,400 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, surpassed the $1,700 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD also recorded gains today. Oasis Network ROSE/USD...
Mark Cuban, An 'Ethereum Maxi,' Is Bullish On These Low-Cap Cryptos
Billionaire Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban has revealed he is bullish on following small-cap crypto tokens. What Happened: In an Aug. 7 interview with Altcoin Daily, Cuban laid out the low cap altcoins on his radar and the reasons why he holds them. The first coin Cuban named was KlimaDAO...
Comments / 0