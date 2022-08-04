Read on easttexasradio.com
Savoy Firefighters Discover Body Of Missing Person
Firefighters found human skeletal remains after battling a fire on FM 1752 near Savoy in Fannin County. Authorities believe the remains are those of Jesse Hagood, who was reported missing in August of 2021. After his wrecked vehicle was found in Fannin County, Savoy police began a search. More than a year went by with no sign of Hagood.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Bond has been set at $50,000 by a Hopkins County JP for 39-year-old Audra Lee Duran. She was arrested Sunday for Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone. The charge is a 2nd degree felony. Sixty-six-year-old Geraldine Dean Harris was booked...
Titus County Jail Bookings
Thirty-five-year-old John David Diggs of Paris, was arrested for Evading Arrest/Detention. He’s being held in the Titus County jail. Thirty-three-year-old Matthew Wayne Hale was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Date, Family or Household member with a weapon. His bond was set at $200,000 and he remains behind bars.
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 4, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Costner,Joshua David – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO DISPLAY DRIVER’S LICENSE; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Johnson,Arthur Lee – POSS CS PG 4 <28G. Mason,Nakia Lashundra – FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE...
3 Jailed In Hopkins County On 1 Assault Charge Each
Three men have been jailed in Hopkins County on 1 assault charge each over the past 3 days, including a man wanted by the US Marshals Service, a man accused of assault his grandfather and a man who didn’t take it well when a store employee failed to sell him alcohol.
Suspect Eludes Hopkins County Manhunt
UPDATE – Garrett is now believed to be out of the immediate area. Further investigation indicates he is now in the Mesquite area. Authorities say he had assistance in escaping from the Hopkins County area. Hopkins County deputies, a DPS Helicopter and K9’s from the TDCJ were involved in...
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 5, 2022
NELSON, COTY DUANE – EVADING ARREST DETENTION. PRESNELL, MICHAEL LEE – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH. BAILEY, JAQUALIN RANDY – CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FA; CCC/MTAG-ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FA. SMITH, KENNETH DION – ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEMBER IMPEDE BREATH. LOYD, AUSTIN LEE – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K...
Capital Murder Charges Added Against Hopkins County Inmates
The couple accused of murdering a Dallas area man and dumping his body along a rural county road north of Sulphur Springs have had the charges against them upgraded. Twenty-year-old Aleigha Denise Coble of Oklahoma and 27-year-old Diamonte Jakeli Paynes of Fort Worth have now been charged by Dallas County authorities with Capital Murder. The victim was identified as 35-year-old Giovanni Alex Najarro. Bond for each suspect was set at $2.5 million.
Mt Pleasant Teen Jailed On Marijuana, Narcotics Charges
On Thursday August 4th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received credible information that a resident of the 700 Block of South Lide, in Mount Pleasant, was in possession of Marihuana. After looking into the information, deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause of a criminal offense to seek a search warrant. A search warrant was subsequently approved by a magistrate and was carried out the same day.
Bonham man battles cavernous hemangioma
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — In 2017, Ashley Fondren and James Douglas met each other for the first time at their job in Whitewright. The next year they tied the knot. But just two short years after they wed, their lives began to change. "He started to have his seizures...
