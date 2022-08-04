REOPENED: I-10 inbound open at Silber after early morning fatal accident

Read on cw39.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
cw39.com
HPD: Accident on Southwest Freeway leaves one dead
HOUSTON (CW39) — A deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway near Gessner Road left a driver dead late Sunday night. It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m., when Houston police said the driver of a truck and the driver of a minivan crashed into one another on the freeway. Both...
Driver dies after car crashes into Eastex Freeway pillar and bursts into flames, HPD says
An HPD officer tried to save the victim from the car that caught on fire after crashing into the freeway pillar, but the driver was found unresponsive.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER FLEES SCENE OF CRASH ONLY TO CRASH AGAIN AND GET EJECTED
At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.
cw39.com
4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Galveston intersection
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Police say four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas. Police say 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza of Rosenberg has been...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection. Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the...
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Man suffers 3rd-degree burns after building fire in north Harris County, officials say
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.
5 people ejected in Freeport boat crash, leaving couple dead and 1 injured, officials say
"We offer our heartfelt sympathies to the family of the two boaters who didn't make it and wish them swift healing in the wake of this tragedy," said Sector Houston-Galveston chief warrant officer.
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman charged after fiery crash in California that killed 6, injured several others, authorities say
LOS ANGELES – A Houston woman is facing charges after a fiery crash at a Los Angeles intersection that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, and injured several others, authorities say. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, sustained moderate injuries in the crash, California Highway Patrol officials said in a...
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend
HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The closure will last through...
Nurse in Deadly Windsor Hills Crash Could Be Charged As Soon As Monday
Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people -- including an infant and a pregnant woman.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
MySanAntonio
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
If you're driving through north downtown Houston and smell something indescribably foul, you are likely nearing the vicinity of a recent accidental dumping that has left a Bayou City intersection all but unlivable. A KHOU report published Wednesday describes the aftermath of a load of cow intestines that was spilled...
cw39.com
Sheriff: Suspect shot, killed after shooting at deputies in north Harris County
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man was shot and killed by Harris County sheriff’s deputies and deputy constables after a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in north Harris County, officials said. Around 3:20 a.m. Monday morning, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s...
3 suspects arrested after 24 shops were burglarized in Kingwood area, police say
Houston police officers are educating owners on getting specific security measures after only one of the 24 shops broken into had an alarm system that notified police of the multiple break-ins.
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
"It landed on a car!" Nearby security video captured the moment a heavy truck fell off the East Beltway overpass, crushing an SUV. A 22-month-old boy did not survive.
theleadernews.com
Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH OF FM 2090
Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane heading east. A young male in a Ford Fusion came up on him and went into the westbound lanes to go around him. He then went back to the eastbound lane, lost control, and spun out ending up in the westbound lane facing west. A Volkswagen Jetta that was westbound slammed into the rear of the Ford. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. THe motorcycle was not struck.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS
An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Copper thieves target shopping center in east Houston, owners say
An east Houston business owner is warning others to be on the lookout for copper thieves after a recent theft has forced her to shut down her photography studio. Lauren Eureste told KPRC 2 that her studio, Imagine Lauren Photography located in the 800 block of Normandy Street, has been unusable for about four weeks.
