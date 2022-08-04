The announcement comes as millions are also going into the biggest credit card debt in years

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after she hit a tree while her 10-year-old daughter was in the car, officials said. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said they responded to a call around 11 p.m. Friday night of a car hitting a tree near the 21600 block of Fairfield Park Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO